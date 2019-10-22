Jets' Le'Veon Bell on Sam Darnold Being Mic'd Up: 'The NFL Screwed Sammy Over'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is unhappy Sam Darnold's comments about "seeing ghosts" were broadcast during Monday's 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, an NFL Films representative who was on-site at MetLife Stadium signed off on airing the comments.

Bell responded to Mehta's report on Twitter, saying the "NFL screwed Sammy over" by letting this air as the game was happening:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.