Jets' Le'Veon Bell on Sam Darnold Being Mic'd Up: 'The NFL Screwed Sammy Over'October 22, 2019
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is unhappy Sam Darnold's comments about "seeing ghosts" were broadcast during Monday's 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.
Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, an NFL Films representative who was on-site at MetLife Stadium signed off on airing the comments.
Bell responded to Mehta's report on Twitter, saying the "NFL screwed Sammy over" by letting this air as the game was happening:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
The NFL screwed Sammy over...there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions...there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before...that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell https://t.co/2XmYXNTNoL
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Adam Gase Not Happy with ESPN
Jets HC upset that ESPN aired Darnold’s ghost comments: ‘Looking into this pretty hard’