Texans Rumors: Will Fuller Has 'Outside Chance' to Play in Playoffs After Injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will reportedly miss Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He added, "Fuller has an outside chance to play in their first playoff game and will likely be available if they win and advance."

Fuller went down in Saturday's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the 25-year-old has yet to play a full season since the Texans selected him 21st overall in the 2016 draft.

A hamstring injury forced him to miss Week 1 in 2018, and he landed on injured reserve after seven games with a torn ACL. Seven games into the 2019 campaign, another hamstring injury put him on the shelf.

Fuller has caught 49 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns through 11 appearances so far.

The Texans already triggered his fifth-year option, which will pay him $10.2 million in 2020, but his persistent injury issues may hurt his value once he hits the open market in 2021.

Fuller's absence again opens the door for Kenny Stills to play a larger role in the passing game. The Texans paid a steep price for Stills and offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil (the main target), sending two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins.