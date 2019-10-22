Michigan State's Joshua Langford out Indefinitely Due to Recurring Foot Injury

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The top-ranked Michigan State Spartans will play without star guard Joshua Langford for at least two months due to a recurrence of the foot injury that plagued him last season.

Head coach Tom Izzo told reporters Tuesday that Langford will miss an indefinite period of time and be re-evaluated in January.

"I love Josh Langford," Izzo said during his press conference. "He's given me everything on the court, off the court, in the classroom."

Langford, who will be a senior this season, was limited to 13 games in 2018-19 with what Izzo described as a "stress" injury to his foot.

The Alabama native was averaging a career-high 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game before his junior year came to an abrupt end.

Izzo announced in August that Langford had been fully cleared for basketball activities. He was expected to play a significant role for a Spartans team the Associated Press put atop its preseason rankings with 60 of 65 first-place votes.

Michigan State still has Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman to lead the team this season. The Spartans will open the 2019-20 campaign Nov. 5 against No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic.