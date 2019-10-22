Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles could suffer more frustration in Week 8.

The Super Bowl 52 champions enter Buffalo with a below-.500 record for the second time in 2019, and they could struggle against the Bills defense.

Buffalo has turned in a solid start behind second-year quarterback Josh Allen, and Sunday allows it a chance to prove itself vs. a NFC foe.

Kyler Murray also has a chance to shine in a bigger matchup Sunday, as he leads Arizona into New Orleans.

The Cardinals may not be able to win straight-up at the Superdome, but they could put up points and push the Saints for a quarter or two.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Vegas Insider; predictions against the spread in bold.



Thursday, October 24

Washington at Minnesota (-16) (Over/Under: 42 (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 27

Seattle (-3.5) at Atlanta (O/U: 54) (1 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-2) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (-4) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Detroit (-6.5) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6) (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5) (O/U: 41) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams (-13) (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., CBS; Game in London)

Arizona at New Orleans (-9.5) (O/U: 48.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5) (O/U: 46.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5) (O/U: 41) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5) (O/U: 46.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Houston (-6.5) (O/U: 51.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-4.5) at Kansas City (O/U: 48) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 28

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5) (O/U: 42.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Odds Advice

Philadelphia at Buffalo (Under 43)

In recent weeks, Philadelphia's offense has failed to develop a rhythm.

With Jason Peters out and wide receivers continuing to struggle, the Eagles put up 10 points, its lowest total of 2019, in Week 7 vs. Dallas.

Its two lowest yardage totals occurred in the last three weeks, and in two of its four road trips, Philadelphia failed to hit 300 total yards.

The problems facing Doug Pederson's team likely will not be fixed Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, who held all but one opponent under 20 points.

In their toughest test to date, the Bills limited New England to 16 points in a loss at New Era Field.

If Sean McDermott's team can hold the Patriots under 20, it can do so against an Eagles team with wide receiver issues.

Carson Wentz's most reliable target has been Zach Ertz, but even he is struggling to find consistency, as he had six catches in the last two games.

The Eagles could try to develop the run game through Jordan Howard, but Buffalo has held all six foes under 130 rushing yards, with three failing to hit triple digits.

Before it was gashed for 189 yards in Week 7, Philadelphia's rushing defense let a single opponent rush for over 100 yards.

If they revert back to that form, the Eagles could remain in a low-scoring game by forcing Allen to beat them.

The NFC East side's secondary has been torn apart, but Buffalo only has seven scores through the air.

With the majority of the stats directing us toward the under, we suggest that, instead of hoping for a sudden surge of points late in the contest.

Arizona at New Orleans (Over 48.5)

New Orleans' offense caught our attention by putting up 36 points at Soldier Field in Week 7, but it could be Arizona's unit that pushes Sunday's total into the 50s.

Kliff Kingsbury's team quietly put together a three-game winning streak in which it produced 87 points vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta and the New York Giants.

Of course, Week 8's matchup is a step up in competition for the Cardinals, but they carry offensive momentum into the Superdome.

Kyler Murray has a trio of 300-yard performances and he has not turned the ball over since Week 4.

If he remains clean in the pocket, the No. 1 overall pick could lead the Cardinals down the field for a few scoring drives versus a Saints defense that let two teams score over 20 at home.

Murray will be more important than usual Sunday since Chase Edmonds faces a stingy Saints rushing defense.

In the last four games, New Orleans allowed 57.8 rushing yards per game, and it limited Chicago to 17 in Week 7.

Sean Payton's team concedes 201.3 passing yards per contest at home, so there is an opening for Murray to shine if the Cardinals do not develop a consistent rushing attack.

As for the Saints, they are coming off a 424-yard performance, and Teddy Bridgewater has seven touchdowns and an interception in his last three games.

Last week's output was even more impressive since it was done without Alvin Kamara.

If the Saints continue to roll vs. an Arizona defense that allowed over 300 total yards in six of seven contests, they will likely be on the winning end of a high-scoring affair.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.