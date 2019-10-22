NFL Picks Week 8: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over-Under Lines and Predictions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Another week, another double-digit line in favor of the New England Patriots.

Even with high spreads in their favor, the Patriots have become one of the most reliable teams to bet on in 2019.

The same can't be said about a handful of franchises, like Atlanta and Chicago, that have had up-and-down seasons.

The Falcons and Bears could struggle to score for the second consecutive week due to a variety of factors, which should lead you in the direction of betting the under.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds

Thursday, October 24

Washington at Minnesota (-16) (Over/Under: 42 (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 27

Seattle (-3.5) at Atlanta (O/U: 54) (1 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-2) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (-4) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Detroit (-6.5) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6) (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5) (O/U: 41) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams (-13) (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., CBS; Game in London)

Arizona at New Orleans (-9.5) (O/U: 48.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5) (O/U: 46.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5) (O/U: 41) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5) (O/U: 46.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Houston (-6.5) (O/U: 51.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-4.5) at Kansas City (O/U: 48) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 28

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5) (O/U: 42.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars and Vegas Insider; predictions against the spread in bold.

Best Bets

Cleveland at New England (-10.5)

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New England defense could have yet another dominant performance Sunday, when Cleveland visits Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have forced 22 turnovers, which is seven more than Pittsburgh's second-best total. Eighteen of the takeaways are interceptions.

Baker Mayfield has thrown at least one pick in each of his six starts, and he tossed five in the two weeks before the bye against San Francisco and Seattle.

If Cleveland's quarterback does not adjust to New England's pressure, the AFC East leader could produce multiple turnovers for the fifth straight game.

At home, the Patriots' defense earned six takeaways and held three opponents to a combined 31 points. In fact, no team has eclipsed 14 points versus New England through seven weeks.

New England's offense put up over 30 points in all but one matchup, and it could easily do that Sunday.

Cleveland's passing defense conceded 12 touchdowns and lets up 6.3 yards per pass. If the Browns fail to stop Tom Brady, they could be the latest foe to lose by double digits.

Even with a few large numbers in their favor, the Patriots are 5-2 against the spread, and we expect that record to improve in Week 8.

Seattle at Atlanta (Under 54)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In this case, you may want to take the Seattle-Atlanta under while the total is still high.

Atlanta struggled on offense at home in Week 7, and Matt Ryan's status is up in the air for Sunday.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that he has not ruled out Ryan after he suffered a right ankle sprain, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure.

"He does have a sprained ankle," Quinn said Monday. "We'll be preparing both ways. If he can [play], that's great. And if he can't, then the bye would come at a good time for him next week. He's already in the pool running. You guys have been around him. He'll try anything he can."

The worst team in the NFC South has been held to 10 points in its last two home games, and it totaled a season-low 224 total yards versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle could feast on the fourth-worst defense in the NFL, but it struggled to find an offensive rhythm in Week 7 at home against Baltimore.

Russell Wilson completed less than half of his passes versus the Ravens, and his leading receiver only had five receptions.

Of course, that could improve against a terrible defense, but Seattle may miss injured tight end Will Dissly more than expected.

Luke Willson is not a great pass-catching tight end, so Wilson has to rely on his wideouts to find open spots in the middle of the field.

If the Seahawks struggle at any point Sunday, they could steer the game toward the under since they are expected to produce the most points.

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (1st-Half Under 20)

David Banks/Getty Images

It may be hard to throw trust in Philip Rivers and Mitchell Trubisky right now, and with that comes a bet on the first-half under.

In Week 7, both the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears had a touchdown and a field goal in the first 30 minutes.

Chicago has 47 first-half points through six contests, while the Chargers were shutout over two quarters by Denver and Pittsburgh.

In three road games, the Chargers have 37 first-half points, but their highest total of 17 came against the Miami Dolphins.

If Rivers and Co. fail to put up at least 10, we do not have much faith in Trubisky leading the Bears to 17 or 20 in a single half.

The Bears hit double digits in a quarter three times, twice when playing from behind and a third against Washington.

With both teams struggling for consistency, we have much more faith in the first-half under than sweating out the over hoping points occur in bunches.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.