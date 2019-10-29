Bleacher Report NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

1 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Details: The Giants acquired 2015 first-round defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the Jets for a third-round pick in 2020 and a fifth-rounder in 2021.

Impact level: Low

Neither New York team is going anywhere this year. Williams is a quality run-stuffer but not someone who will turn a franchise around.

Giants grade: C

On the one hand, Williams is only 25 years old and is a better player than the Giants will likely find in the third round next season, and they have the money to offer him a contract extension if they choose. On the other hand, defensive tackle may be the only position at which the Giants are fairly good, young and deep.

General manager Dave Gettleman loves "hog mollies" in the trenches, of course, but he tends to get into trouble when he tries to build a whole team out of them.

Jets grade: C

The Jets remain dedicated to always being in Phase 1 of their rebuilding program, which is why players who looked like they would be part of the nucleus last year must be traded so the team can start building a whole new nucleus next year. That way, the coaching staff and front office can put off winning indefinitely while assigning all the blame to the previous coaching staff and front office.

In summary, this is a deal that hurts both teams, but not very much. So by the standards of these organizations, it's not that bad of a trade.