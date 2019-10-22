NFL Predictions Week 8: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The first game of Week 8 has the potential to be one of the most one-sided matchups of the week.

The Minnesota Vikings, who have won three straight games to improve to 5-2, will host the Washington Redskins—who are 1-6, with their lone victory coming against the winless Dolphins—on Thursday night to open another week of NFL action.

It could be a sign of things to come later in the weekend, as many of the top teams in the NFL will be favored to win and will hope to avoid upset losses.

Heading into Week 8, here's a look at the full slate of games along with picks for each matchup.

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Washington at Minnesota (-16)

Seattle at Atlanta (no line)

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-2)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-4)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-6.5)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-13)

Arizona at New Orleans (no line)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5)

Oakland at Houston (-6.5)

Green Bay (-4.5) at Kansas City

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Early Week 8 Preview

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

There's the potential for Week 8 to be a slate of games dominated by favorites, as there aren't many enticing underdogs to bet on this weekend.

However, one team that could win despite not being favored is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Buccaneers are 2-4, they are playing competitive games nearly every week. Their last three losses have all been by 11 or fewer points, and they scored at least 24 points in each of those games. They've dropped back-to-back games, but those were against tough NFC South rivals in the Saints and Panthers.

Plus, Tampa Bay has flashed its offensive potential throughout the first seven weeks, particularly when it scored 55 points in a win over the Rams in Week 4.

Now, the Bucs are traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans, who have also been inconsistent during their 3-4 start. Tennessee has yet to win consecutive games, and it has scored 17 or fewer points in each of its four losses.

The Titans have also gotten to the point where they have benched starting quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of veteran backup Ryan Tannehill.

So, while this Tampa Bay-Tennessee matchup could go either way, bettors should consider choosing the Buccaneers, especially with their extra 2.5 points.

If any upsets happen this week, they'll likely be a surprise, as many of the top teams in the NFL are playing lesser opponents that they should not only beat, but they should also cover the spread against.

Of those teams, the 49ers (vs. the Panthers) and Packers (at Chiefs) likely have the most difficult matchups. However, San Francisco is undefeated and will have home-field advantage, while Green Bay will be facing a Kansas City team that will be without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 49ers and Packers should both win and clear the spread, as they'll be two of the better favorites to bet on this week.