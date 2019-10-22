NFL Week 8 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Another week of the NFL season is complete, and there are still two undefeated teams in the league.

The New England Patriots (7-0) and San Francisco 49ers (6-0) each won in Week 7 to remain unbeaten, and both will again be in action this upcoming weekend.

The Patriots host the Cleveland Browns while the 49ers host the Carolina Panthers, with both contests coming on Sunday.

Several other teams will look to continue their strong starts this weekend as the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills—all of whom have only one loss—will be in action Sunday.

Here's a look at the full Week 8 schedule, along with odds, picks and score predictions for each game.

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Washington at Minnesota (-16): Minnesota 31, Washington 10

Seattle at Atlanta (no line): Seattle 31, Atlanta 17

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-2): Buffalo 17, Philadelphia 13

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-4): Chicago 20, Los Angeles 10

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-6.5): Detroit 28, New York 17

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5): Tampa Bay 27, Tennessee 24

Denver at Indianapolis (-6): Indianapolis 27, Denver 13

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-13): Los Angeles 28, Cincinnati 7

Arizona at New Orleans (no line): New Orleans 38, Arizona 28

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5): Jacksonville 20, New York 13

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5): San Francisco 24, Carolina 17

Cleveland at New England (-10.5): New England 29, Cleveland 16

Oakland at Houston (-6.5): Houston 34, Oakland 24

Green Bay (-4.5) at Kansas City: Green Bay 35, Kansas City 21

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5): Pittsburgh 24, Miami 6

Odds obtained via Caesars

Early Betting Advice

Count on the Vikings winning big on Thursday

The first game of Week 8 features two teams trending in opposite directions. The Vikings have won three straight games to improve to 5-2, while the Redskins' only victory in their first seven games has been against the winless Dolphins.

It's almost a sure thing that Minnesota is going to win its home matchup against Washington. The only question is will the Vikings win by more than 16 points and cover the spread? And although that's a large number, the answer is yes.

Minnesota's offense keeps getting better, after scoring 28, 38 and 42 points over its last three games, with Kirk Cousins leading the way. With the quarterback now taking on his former team, he should continue that hot streak with another impressive showing.

The Redskins have scored only 42 total points over their last five games, and they were shut out by the 49ers on Sunday. Expect them to struggle offensively, while their defense will give up a ton of yards to the Vikings in a lopsided contest.

The Patriots are going to roll again

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Through seven games, the Patriots have only played one team that currently has a record of .500 or better. Despite that, it's been impressive the way they've been rolling through the opposition.

New England has allowed only 48 total points, which includes shutout victories over the Dolphins and Jets. On offense, the Pats have scored at least 30 points in six of their seven games. They've rarely been challenged while starting 7-0 for the third time in franchise history.

Things will get tougher in the weeks to come but not this Sunday. The Patriots host the Browns, who have started 2-4 and been inconsistent on both sides of the ball.

As New England continues to gain momentum, it should have no problem beating Cleveland by at least 11 points. There may be a few teams that can give the Patriots a challenge this season, but the Browns have shown they aren't one of them.

Despite early struggles, Steelers much better than Dolphins

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

It's rare for a 2-4 team to be a 14.5-point favorite, but that's the case for the Steelers heading into their Monday night matchup against the winless Dolphins.

This line is more a case of Miami playing extremely poor this season. It has totaled only 63 points in six games and lost all but one of its games by at least 10 points. And that lone exception was a 17-16 defeat to the 1-6 Redskins.

The Steelers' early struggles can partially be attributed to the absence of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. But they've played better of late, winning two of their last three games with their only loss during that stretch coming against the AFC North-leading Ravens in overtime.

Pittsburgh may have had a tough start, but it should have no trouble beating Miami by at least 15 points.