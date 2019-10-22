NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Review and Reaction to 2019 League Standings

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Nothing was surprising about what the New England Patriots did Monday night.

They notched their second shutout of the season and have now allowed only 48 total points through seven weeks of the season. They scored 33 points, marking the sixth time in seven games they've scored at least 30 points. And they improved to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and the first time since 2015.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl last season, and they're proving to be the best team in the NFL this year. There are plenty of weeks to come where things could change, though.

Heading into Week 8, here's a look at how all 32 teams currently stack up.

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (7-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (6-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

7. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

9. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

10. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

11. Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

12. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

14. Houston Texans (4-3)

15. Chicago Bears (3-3)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4)

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1)

18. Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

19. Oakland Raiders (3-3)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

21. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

22. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

24. Denver Broncos (2-5)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

27. New York Giants (2-5)

28. New York Jets (1-5)

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

30. Washington Redskins (1-6)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-7)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

The Patriots are clearly at the top of the NFL at this point, as they're the only team with seven wins and they've been dominant against every team they've played so far. But there are several other teams that have been impressive through the first seven weeks of the season.

New England isn't the only undefeated team in the NFL. San Francisco has opened the season with six consecutive wins, including Sunday's 9-0 victory at Washington. Like the Patriots, the 49ers have been strong defensively, allowing only 10 total points over their last three games.

Through six games, San Francisco has allowed more than 17 points only once. Although the 49ers' schedule hasn't been too tough so far, it gets more challenging moving forward. Their next seven games are against teams with a .500 record or better, which includes three NFC West matchups—two against the Cardinals and one against the Seahawks.

After the 49ers have played some top opponents, we will have a better idea of whether they'll be a team to watch heading into the final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The Saints and Packers have been the other two top teams in the NFC, with each having only lost once through their first seven games.

New Orleans and Green Bay have both excelled despite crucial injuries. The Saints have been playing without quarterback Drew Brees, but backup Teddy Bridgewater is 5-0 since taking over as starter. The Packers have won three in a row, despite not having top wide receiver Davante Adams for any of those games.

As the season progresses, the Saints and Packers should continue to be two of the top teams in the NFC, and they'll likely be ones to watch in the playoffs.

In the AFC, there are several teams that could contend with the Patriots this season. The Ravens (5-2), Chiefs (5-2) and Bills (5-1) have all gotten off to strong starts.

Baltimore has been impressive while earning several big victories, including this past weekend when it traveled to Seattle and claimed a 30-16 win over the Seahawks.

Kansas City will likely be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee injury) for a while, but when he returns, the Chiefs will continue to be one of the top teams in the NFL.

Buffalo's only loss so far came against New England in Week 4, and the Bills have relied on a strong defense to win the rest of their games.

So, while the Patriots have been the most impressive team so far, there are plenty of others that should emerge as Super Bowl contenders later in the year and make the rest of the NFL regular season entertaining to watch.