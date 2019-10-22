New England Patriots Are NFL's Most Dominant Team, but the Real Test Lies Ahead

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have comfortably and definitively done everything asked of them thus far in the 2019 NFL season.

You can't fault New England for its cupcake early-season schedule, and the fact is the Patriots have overcome injuries and avoided notorious early-campaign missteps by annihilating their weak competition.

On the road Monday night against a New York Jets team that was coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Pats again dominated in a 33-0 victory. It was their sixth 16-plus-point triumph in seven games, as they became the first team in modern NFL history to outscore their first seven opponents by more than 160 total points.

The defense is operating at a historic pace—that unit itself has surrendered just 3.9 points per game—and the offense has now scored 30 or more points every week except one.

And they really did humiliate a division rival on the road Monday night, which they deserve credit for considering New York's recent performance against the Cowboys. Few expected the Jets to pull off another upset, but quarterback Sam Darnold posted the fifth-lowest single-game passer rating this decade as the Pats registered six takeaways and controlled the ball for more than 38 minutes.

It was the 12th-most-lopsided road victory in the NFL this century.

But the six opponents that New England has crushed (counting the Jets twice) are a combined 6-26 this season. The only team they didn't beat handily—the Buffalo Bills—is 5-1. And they benefited from the loss of Bills quarterback Josh Allen as well as a special-teams touchdown in a six-point victory there.

If New England's early-2019 success has more to do with the quality of its opponents outside of Buffalo, the Pats could be in for a rude awakening in the weeks to come.

Week 8, Cleveland Browns at home: The Browns are only 2-4, but there's no denying they have talent. They'll be desperate, and they'll be coming off their bye week. That could make life difficult on the Patriots, who might be tempted to think about an impending trip to Baltimore.

Week 9, at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged as an MVP candidate and one of the toughest players to defend in the NFL. If he's on his game at home in prime time, a Baltimore team that will also be coming off its bye could give New England trouble. The Ravens have quietly won three in a row, and the defense looked rejuvenated in Marcus Peters' debut Sunday in Seattle.

Week 11, at Philadelphia Eagles: An experienced, talented and well-coached Eagles team could also be desperate at this point. They could also be healthier, and they'll also be coming off their bye. At least in this case, so will the Pats.

Week 12, Dallas Cowboys at home: The defending NFC East champions again lead that division following a big win over Philadelphia. This could be a tough spot for Dallas following a game in Detroit, but nobody would be surprised if they hung around with New England.

Week 13, at Houston Texans: The Texans played the Patriots tough in Foxborough last September, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has made a lot of progress since then. Houston is up and down, but when the Texans are in a groove they're one of the toughest outs in the league. They're two weeks removed from a road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 14, Chiefs at home: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes could return from his knee injury in three weeks, "if not sooner." That means the superstar Chiefs quarterback should be fully healthy for a return to Foxborough. Last time he and the Chiefs were there, they put up 40 points in a heartbreaking three-point loss midway through the 2018 campaign.

It's far from ideal that the Patriots' next three opponents will be coming off bye weeks, and the juxtaposition between the quarterbacks they've played (Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Luke Falk, Allen/Matt Barkley, Colt McCoy, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold) and the quarterbacks they're slated to play (Baker Mayfield, Jackson, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Watson, Mahomes) is almost comical.

A Patriots team that has been favored by more than a touchdown five times already this season won't likely lay that many points again until they play the Cincinnati Bengals in mid-December before finishing up their season at home against the Bills and Dolphins.

Will they still be perfect at that point? Will the AFC East already be theirs? Buffalo's schedule is a little more forgiving, but a team that has been limited to 17 or fewer points in three of six games could have trouble sustaining things following a 5-1 start.

So the Patriots are likely on track to easily secure another first-round bye regardless of what's to come in terms of the schedule. That's the luxury of playing in a bad division within the weaker of the two conferences.

Still, how they perform in these next six games against teams that are a combined 23-18 will reveal if this is a contender that was enjoyed a cakewalk start or an utterly dominant powerhouse that should be heavily favored to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion in 15 years.

The table has been set, and New England couldn't have done a better job at setting it. But now it's go time.

