Report: Lions' Kerryon Johnson to Miss 'Some Time' After Suffering Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will reportedly be without their primary running back for the immediate future. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kerryon Johnson will miss "some time" following his knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Schefter noted Johnson is considered week to week at the moment.

This is another blow for a Lions team that just experienced a damaging three weeks.

It wasn’t long ago Detroit was sitting atop the NFC North at 2-0-1, but it gave up a late lead and lost a heartbreaker to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, gave up a late lead and lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 thanks to two phantom penalties on Trey Flowers, and lost to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions are now 2-3-1 and sitting in last place in the division.

They will also have to make do without Johnson, who tallied 308 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in his first six games this year after breaking onto the scene as a rookie last season with an impressive 5.4 yards per carry.

He hasn’t been as effective in 2019 at 3.3 yards per carry, but he turned heads in the Chiefs loss with 157 total yards.

Detroit will likely turn toward the combination of J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson while Kerryon Johnson is sidelined.

Related

    Snacks Has Never More Frustrated in Self, Lions Run Defense

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Snacks Has Never More Frustrated in Self, Lions Run Defense

    Pride Of Detroit
    via Pride Of Detroit

    The MVP Race Remains Wide Open

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The MVP Race Remains Wide Open

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Tarik Cohen Responds to Saints

    Bears RB claps back at NOLA players that made fun of his height during the game yesterday 🙃

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tarik Cohen Responds to Saints

    oldrowkoozie
    via Twitter

    Lions' Bend-But-Don't-Break Defense Appears to Be Broken

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions' Bend-But-Don't-Break Defense Appears to Be Broken

    Lion Maven
    via Lion Maven