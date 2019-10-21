Report: Lions' Kerryon Johnson to Miss 'Some Time' After Suffering Knee Injury

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will reportedly be without their primary running back for the immediate future.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kerryon Johnson will miss "some time" following his knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Schefter noted Johnson is considered week to week at the moment.

This is another blow for a Lions team that just experienced a damaging three weeks.

It wasn’t long ago Detroit was sitting atop the NFC North at 2-0-1, but it gave up a late lead and lost a heartbreaker to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, gave up a late lead and lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 thanks to two phantom penalties on Trey Flowers, and lost to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions are now 2-3-1 and sitting in last place in the division.

They will also have to make do without Johnson, who tallied 308 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in his first six games this year after breaking onto the scene as a rookie last season with an impressive 5.4 yards per carry.

He hasn’t been as effective in 2019 at 3.3 yards per carry, but he turned heads in the Chiefs loss with 157 total yards.

Detroit will likely turn toward the combination of J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson while Kerryon Johnson is sidelined.