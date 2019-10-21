Dolphins to Punish Bobby McCain for Allegedly Spitting at Fan, Confronting Kid

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Bobby McCain #28 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game between the Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain will face internal punishment from the team after multiple altercations with Buffalo Bills fans Sunday.

McCain allegedly spit on a fan after the 31-21 Week 7 loss, also threatening to spit on a 13-year-old boy who was heckling him, according to Samantha Christmann and Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News.

"I talked to Bobby about this this morning. He and I had a pretty open dialogue. I heard his side of the story. It's unfortunate. I feel like he needed to handle that situation better," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday, per ESPN. "We're going to discipline Bobby for that. We'll handle that discipline internally."

Flores didn't confirm whether this punishment would include missed games.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is also reportedly following up on the incident with the Bills organization and the NFL.

McCain acknowledged his role in the confrontation in a statement released Monday.

"I regret the incident that happened with me and the fan yesterday after the game," the 26-year-old said, per David Wilson of the Miami Herald. "I wish I could've handled myself a little better."

McCain is in his fifth year in the NFL and has started all five games he has played so far this season.

"There's a standard that we're trying to set here of professionalism, of the way we go about things, and we need to live up to that standard and we're going to," Flores said. "I talked to Bobby and again, I heard his side of the story, but we need to handle the situation better."

