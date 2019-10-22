Week 8 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

There's a reason fringe fantasy football players are added and discarded at a rapid rate.

A lot of reasons, actually.

Fantasy values can change by the hour due to injuries or adjustments to the depth chart. Shiny, new objects only stay shiny and new for so long before another comes around. Good or bad matchups can change a player's outlook without anything happening to the player himself.

We're dipping our toes into the transaction pool here to examine Monday's most popular adds and drops on Yahoo at each offensive position.

Since our aim is to analyze long-term sleeper potential, we're only focusing on players available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.

Quarterbacks

Most Added: Sam Darnold, New York Jets (33 Percent Owned)



Hopefully, owners added Sam Darnold based on what he did in Week 6 (338 passing yards, two touchdowns) and what he might do down the line.

Everyone had to know Week 7 could get rough against New England's stifling defense, though.

However, Darnold failed to meet even the lowest of expectations. His first pass was intercepted, setting an ominous tone that enveloped his entire Monday night. By the final whistle, his stat line was so grotesque it belonged in a haunted house: 11-of-32 passing for 86 yards with zero touchdowns and four (yes, four) interceptions.

Will everyone cut bait as soon as humanly possible? Given the reactionary nature of fantasy football, probably. But should they? That's debatable.

While the 22-year-old shouldn't be started in anything beyond deep or two-quarterback leagues, he may offer some streaming possibilities as the schedule softens.

Between Weeks 9 and 14, Darnold will get the Dolphins (twice), the Giants, the Redskins, the Raiders and the Bengals.

Most Dropped: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (35 Percent Owned)

Daniel Jones' rookie season is shifting away from a roller coaster into one, long descent. Sunday was supposed to be his snap-out-of-it recovery game, as the matchup looked great (home against Arizona) and his supporting cast was healthier than it had been.

However, Mr. Dimes was reduced to throwing pennies and only wound up with 223 passing yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Since torching Tampa Bay for four total touchdowns in his first start, Jones has not recreated the magic. He has four touchdowns against seven interceptions over the past four weeks and hasn't reached 230 passing yards in any of those starts.

Owners outside of deep leagues and two-quarterback leagues should probably move on.

Running Backs

Most Added: Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions (1 Percent Owned)



Since Kareem Hunt is just above our threshold at 51 percent, the spotlight instead shifts to Ty Johnson, the Detroit rookie speedster who could be looking at a heavy increase in workload if Kerryon Johnson can't shake his knee injury.

The younger Johnson out-touched fellow backup J.D. McKissic 14-7 on Sunday, and the rookie's elite burst means he doesn't need many chances to put up big numbers.

That said, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted the Lions "will have to consider making a move" if Kerryon Johnson's injury is serious, so Ty Johnson's outlook could be murky for the time being.

Most Dropped: Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (31 Percent Owned)

In an alternate universe, Darrell Henderson lands in a less-crowded backfield and gets a chance to show what his juice can do in a more prominently featured role. It could be quite a lot, considering he's managing 4.4 yards per touch in limited opportunities.

However, the 22-year-old had his biggest leash and maybe his best matchup of the season both in Week 7, and he couldn't capitalize on either.

Henderson touched the ball 12 times and only had 39 yards (3.3 per attempt). With Todd Gurley back in action and Malcolm Brown perhaps getting there soon, he looks like a long-shot flex at best in our universe.

Wide Receivers

Most Added: Kenny Stills, Houston Texans (12 Percent Owned)



A hamstring injury sent Will Fuller V to an early exit from his Week 7 contest and reportedly will sideline him for the next "several weeks," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Kenny Stills answered opportunity's knock on Sunday with four receptions for 105 yards, and he seems poised to keep up the production going forward.

"Kenny is an excellent player," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday. "We need Kenny. Kenny does a lot of great things for us."

The 27-year-old is a familiar face in the fantasy world. From 2016-18, he averaged 45.6 receptions for 708.7 yards and 7.0 touchdowns. Back then, he was catching passes from the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler and Brock Osweiler. Now, he's lining out wide for Deshaun Watson.

Stills is a priority add ahead of a Week 8 tilt against an exploitable Raiders defense, and he should be a viable option at least as long as Fuller is out.

Most Dropped: Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (37 Percent Owned)

This seemed inevitable. Prior to Week 6, Allen Lazard had one career catch. After his emergence in that outing (four catches for 65 yards and a score), fantasy owners predictably flocked his direction.

The 6'5" second-year receiver couldn't match that production in Week 7, when he managed three receptions for 42 yards. Now, fantasy owners are predictably abandoning ship and moving away from an unproven player in a crowded receiving core.

If you need the roster spot, he could be cut loose. But if you have the roster depth in a deeper league, it might be worth holding on to the 23-year-old and seeing how his role materializes.

Lazard has snagged seven of the nine balls headed his way, and his upside is substantial if he ever becomes a preferred target of Aaron Rodgers.

Tight Ends

Most Added: Chris Herndon, New York Jets (29 Percent Owned)

Any proactive moves to add Chris Herndon ahead of the Week 7 disaster against New England still make sense. He didn't take part in the drubbing and has yet to play in 2019 due to a suspension and later a hamstring injury.

But the 23-year-old could be back for Week 8, and if he is, his ceiling is too high to ignore at this shallow position. The fourth-round pick out of Miami caught 39 passes on 56 targets for 502 yards and four scores as a rookie last season.

The Jets offense clearly needs playmakers, so it's probably safe to assume Herndon will be targeted early and often once he's back inside the lines.

Most Dropped: Darren Fells, Houston Texans (29 Percent Owned)

With the way the tight end position has trended this season, any potential production source is worth exploring. So, it came as little surprise when needy owners targeted Darren Fells after he corralled three touchdown catches in a four-week span, finishing two of those contests with at least five grabs for 49-plus yards.

But the 33-year-old has laid a few eggs this season, and Sunday was another dud. He caught all of his targets, but all that yielded was two receptions for 27 yards. That was actually his third-highest yardage total and matched his third-best game in terms of catches.

In other words, Fells might be a decent hot-hand play every now and then, but it's hard to predict when those good games will come.