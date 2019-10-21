Buccaneers' Terry Beckner Suspended 4 Games for Positive PED Test

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Terry Beckner (73) during an NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Terry Beckner for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Bucs selected Beckner in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The team waived him and subsequently signed him to the practice squad in September. He has yet to make his regular-season debut.

Beckner spent four seasons at Missouri and made the All-SEC second team in 2018. He finished with 32 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 42 games for the Tigers.

Heading into the 2019 draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Beckner as the 26th-best defensive lineman while giving him a seventh-round grade.

Beckner will be eligible to suit up for the Buccaneers starting Nov. 18 as they prepare for their Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Related

    Report: Raiders Trade Gareon Conley to Texans

    Oakland sends former 1st-rd CB to Houston for a 3rd-rd pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Trade Gareon Conley to Texans

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Walter Payton’s son sees ‘something special’ in David Montgomery; that’s just what these Bears need to win it all 🐻⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Nagy Blunt on Bears' Issues 😳

    'I know we have to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nagy Blunt on Bears' Issues 😳

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    ESPN's Josina Anderson denies Philly report that Alshon Jeffery was the anonymous source who bashed Carson Wentz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alshon Rumor Gets Shut Down

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report