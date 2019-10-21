Buccaneers' Terry Beckner Suspended 4 Games for Positive PED Test

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Terry Beckner for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bucs selected Beckner in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The team waived him and subsequently signed him to the practice squad in September. He has yet to make his regular-season debut.

Beckner spent four seasons at Missouri and made the All-SEC second team in 2018. He finished with 32 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 42 games for the Tigers.

Heading into the 2019 draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Beckner as the 26th-best defensive lineman while giving him a seventh-round grade.

Beckner will be eligible to suit up for the Buccaneers starting Nov. 18 as they prepare for their Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.