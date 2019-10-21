NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Latest on Emmanuel Sanders, Vic Beasley and More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is roughly a week away. At 4 p.m. ET on October 29, teams will no longer be able to deal or move for players until after the start of the new league year.

We've already seen a robust trade market this season. Some deals, like the early-season trade of quarterback Josh Dobbs, have been prompted by injury. Some, like the recent trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, have been based on opportunity and necessity.

Several more deals can and likely will occur before the clock strikes. Let's dig into some of the latest rumors.

Emmanuel Sanders

Earlier this month, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway insisted that his team wasn't interested in trading away players like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

"We're trying to win football games," Elway said, per Denver 7's Troy Renck. "No one from our end is on the trading block. We're going to try to continue to win football games."

After Denver's latest loss dropped the Broncos to 2-5, however, his stance may have changed. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are "likely to be open to listening to offers" for Sanders, who last had a 1,000-yard season in 2016. This is a far cry from actually having Sanders on the trading block, but it does suggest the 32-year-old could potentially be had for the right price.

Schefter mentioned the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles as teams that might pursue Sanders. The 49ers, in particular, could be a team to keep an eye on.

"The 49ers, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, are aggressively pursuing multiple options at wide receiver, league sources said, viewing an upgrade at the position as the key to a potential deep playoff run," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora recently wrote.

Vic Beasley

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Like the Broncos, the Atlanta Falcons are seeing their season spiral out of control. At 1-6, they may have even less reason to believe the playoffs are a possibility and could be even more inclined to part with players ahead of the deadline.

One player to watch is pass-rusher Vic Beasley. According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, he is on the trade block.

While Beasley hasn't been a premier pass-rusher recently—he has just 1.5 sacks this season—he has flashed in the past. He had 15.5 sacks in 2016 and 24.5 sacks over his first three seasons. Beasley is also just 27 years old, which is why teams may be inclined to take a chance on him.

However, it's likely that the only teams interested in giving up substantial assets are those who believe the playoffs are a realistic possibility. Beasley is in the final year of his contract, so rebuilding franchises may be more interested in trying to acquire him in the offseason.

One team that might be interested now is the Oakland Raiders. According to Schefter, Oakland is looking to buy and is looking specifically at linebackers and pass-rushers ahead of the deadline.

New England's Tight End Search

At 2-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also sliding out of the NFC South race. It would make sense for them to deal an underutilized player like tight end O.J. Howard, who has a mere 13 receptions this season. However, this isn't likely to happen.



According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are not interested in trading Howard, who is signed through the 2020 season.

Tampa could hang onto Howard longer if they decide to exercise the fifth-year option on the 2017 first-round pick. Just because he hasn't been a significant part of the offense this season doesn't mean he won't be in the future.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots have already asked about acquiring Howard, only to be rebuffed. Perhaps New England will now turn its sights to Falcons tight end Austin Hooper.

"I don't think Atlanta will hang up on teams calling about Austin Hooper or [outside linebacker] De'Vondre Campbell," Breer wrote.

Hooper, who was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and already has 526 receiving yards, would likely cost New England a significant amount, but that might not be an issue. The Patriots have made aggressive trades before. Last year, they traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for Josh Gordon. In 2017, they traded a first-rounder for wideout Brandin Cooks.