Steelers' Anthony Chickillo Arrested After Shoving Girlfriend Alysha Newman

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was reportedly arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after shoving his girlfriend, Canadian Olympian Alysha Newman, against a wall and to the ground, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"Newman told officers the spat began over table games... and when the argument carried on into the couple's room, things turned violent. Newman told cops that Chickillo grabbed both of her arms and threw her against a wall and door. She says the 6'3", 253-pound football player then shoved her to the ground. Newman also claims Chickillo smashed her $900 iPhone in the altercation.. and says she was forced to lock herself in the bathroom until police arrived to diffuse the situation."

Authorities also reported they found "visible redness" on both of Newman's biceps and "bruising beginning to form." Chickillo reportedly admitted to shoving Newman to the floor. Newman was also given a summary citation for harassment.

Chickillo and Newman were at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, during Pittsburgh's bye week. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the linebacker was told not to report to the team for Monday's practice following his arrest.

Per that report, Chickillo offered a different story than Newman, telling police that she first punched him in the head, leading to him pushing her to the ground. Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the Steelers are conducting their own investigation, while league spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL will "look into the matter."

Chickillo, 26, is in his fifth season with the Steelers after being a sixth-round pick by the team in the 2015 NFL draft.

Newman, 25, is a pole vaulter who competed in the 2016 Olympics and won a gold medal in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. She also won bronze medals in pole vault at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and at the 2019 Lima Pan American Games.