Bears Fan Starts GoFundMe to Buy Out Mitch Trubisky's Contract After Saints Loss

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In the grand tradition of sports fans irrationally overreacting to the struggles of their favorite team, we now turn your attention to the GoFundMe started by one Chicago Bears fan to buy out Mitchell Trubisky's contract.

Thus far, Stan Bednarchyk's effort to raise $58 million to buy out Trubisky's contract (which has only $17.1 million remaining over 2019-20) has raised a whopping 25 bucks. Turns out most sports fans are far more willing to complain than they are to put their money where their mouth is. 

Granted, frustrations with Trubisky are warranted. He's struggled in the 2019 season, throwing for 839 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. He's been sacked 10 times and has a QBR of 34.3, 29th in the league.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks drafted after him in 2017, like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, have emerged as elite options. And while the Bears are 3-3 to start the year, they've lost two in a row.

So yes, frustrations are valid. But starting GoFundMe drives to buy out a guy's contract? Surely there are better ways to spend your money.   

