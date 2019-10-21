NFL Power Rankings Week 8: 2019-20 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' emphatic victory over the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted Week 7's results around the NFL.

Dallas snapped a three-game slide with the 37-10 rout and moved one game ahead of Philly in the NFC East standings. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans also swapped places in the AFC North after Indy earned a 30-23 triumph.

The results solidified the Cowboys and Colts as top-10 teams entering Week 8's slate of games.

Before the rankings, though, we'll highlight the playoff picture as it looks heading into Monday Night Football in Week 7. Super Bowl odds accompany the power rankings.

Note: Odds via Caesars



AFC Standings

1. New England Patriots (6-0, lead AFC East)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, lead AFC West)

3. Baltimore Ravens (5-2, lead AFC North)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-2, lead AFC South)

5. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

6. Houston Texans (4-3)

7. Oakland Raiders (3-3)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

9. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

10. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

12. Denver Broncos (2-5)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)

14. New York Jets (1-4)

15. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (0-7)

Stop the presses: Both the Dolphins and Bengals had a fourth-quarter lead. Alas, neither club survived that final frame, instead falling to the Bills and Jaguars, respectively.

The race for the No. 1 pick remains, um, contested. That's the considerate version of saying winless.

On the happier side of the standings, New England enters its Monday clash at the Jets as the AFC's undisputed king. The Chiefs will be without Patrick Mahomes for a few weeks because of a right knee injury, and both Baltimore and Indianapolis have two losses. The Bills, while talented defensively, are still a suspect team.

But there's a quietly pivotal Week 8 game between the Texans and Raiders that hopefully will draw meaningful attention.

Positioned sixth and seventh within the AFC, the franchises are vying for a wild-card berth. Yes, it's early. Yes, they're still theoretically contenders in the division. Still, earning a head-to-head victory is of critical importance for tiebreaker reasons.

NFC Standings

1. San Francisco 49ers (6-0, lead NFC West)

2. New Orleans Saints (6-1, lead NFC South)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-1, lead NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-3, lead NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

8. Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

9. Chicago Bears (3-3)

10. Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4)

12. Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

14. New York Giants (2-5)

15. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

16. Washington (1-6)

Five of San Francisco's victories―Tampa, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Washington―are over objectively mediocre or bad teams. The Niners' best win is against the Rams, who are nowhere close to the dominant force they were in 2018.

But a favorable slate is simply part of the story.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

San Francisco has a .282 strength of schedule, the lowest in the league. However, the Chargers have a .389 SOS, and they've stumbled to a 2-5 record. It's hard to win in the NFL; the defense-driven 49ers deserve praise for their 6-0 start.

New Orleans and Green Bay are charging hard for the No. 1 spot, though. Both teams enjoyed resounding wins in Week 7, with the Saints thrashing the Bears and Aaron Rodgers totaling six touchdowns in a victory over the Raiders.

Teddy Bridgewater has thrived in Drew Brees' absence, yet the All-Pro is planning to return to practice this week. Green Bay is set to face the Mahomes-less Chiefs.

San Francisco merits the No. 1 position right now. But we're not-so-patiently waiting for the Niners' regular-season matchups with the Packers (Nov. 24) and Saints (Dec. 8) to see if either contender can unseat the current leader.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (+180)

2. New Orleans Saints (+500)

3. Green Bay Packers (+800)

4. San Francisco 49ers (+900)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (+1100)

6. Baltimore Ravens (+1500)

7. Seattle Seahawks (+3000)

8. Minnesota Vikings (+1800)

9. Indianapolis Colts (+3000)

10. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

11. Los Angeles Rams (+3000)

12. Buffalo Bills (+2800)

13. Houston Texans (+3000)

14. Carolina Panthers (+3500)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (+2500)

16. Oakland Raiders (+5000)

17. Chicago Bears (+4500)

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7500)

19. Tennessee Titans (+12500)

20. Cleveland Browns (15000)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000)

22. Arizona Cardinals (+30000)

23. Detroit Lions (+20000)

24. Denver Broncos (+20000)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+50000)

26. Los Angeles Chargers (+20000)

27. New York Jets (+50000)

28. New York Giants (+150000)

29. Atlanta Falcons (+500000)

30. Washington (+500000)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+2000000)

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.