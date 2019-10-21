NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 8 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Could the New England Patriots be an even better team this year than last season when they won the Super Bowl? It's still fairly early in the 2019 campaign, but they are showing they might be.

Heading into its Monday night game on the road against the New York Jets, New England is 6-0 and will look to become the first team in the NFL to earn seven wins this season.

The Patriots are dominant on both sides of the ball, leading the league in points per game (31.7) and points allowed per game (eight), while ranking second in yards allowed per game (234.7) and eighth in offensive yards per game (386.3).

New England will have some tougher games later in the season, as it still has to face Baltimore, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City, but it should keep on rolling for now.

With nearly seven weeks of the NFL season complete, here's a look at the playoff picture and the odds for each team winning Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. New England (6-0)

2. Kansas City (5-2)

3. Baltimore (5-2)

4. Indianapolis (4-2)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (5-1)

6. Houston (4-3)

7. Oakland (3-3)

8. Jacksonville (3-4)

9. Tennessee (3-4)

10. Cleveland (2-4)

11. Pittsburgh (2-4)

12. Denver (2-5)

13. L.A. Chargers (2-5)

14. N.Y. Jets (1-4)

15. Miami (0-6)

16. Cincinnati (0-7)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (6-0)

2. New Orleans (6-1)

3. Green Bay (6-1)

4. Dallas (4-3)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (5-2)

6. Minnesota (5-2)

7. Carolina (4-2)

8. L.A. Rams (4-3)

9. Chicago (3-3)

10. Arizona (3-3-1)

11. Philadelphia (3-4)

12. Detroit (2-3-1)

13. Tampa Bay (2-4)

14. N.Y. Giants (2-5)

15. Atlanta (1-6)

16. Washington (1-6)

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

New England +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

New Orleans +500

San Francisco +800

Green Bay +800

Kansas City +1000

Baltimore +1500

Dallas +1600

Minnesota +1800

Seattle +2200

Buffalo +3000

Carolina +3000

Indianapolis +3000

Philadelphia +3000

Houston +3000

L.A. Rams +3500

Chicago +4000

Oakland +5000

Jacksonville +7500

Cleveland +10000

Pittsburgh +10000

Tennessee +12500

Detroit +15000

Arizona +20000

Denver +20000

L.A. Chargers +20000

Tampa Bay +50000

N.Y. Jets +50000

N.Y. Giants +150000

Washington +300000

Atlanta +500000

Cincinnati +2000000

Miami +2000000

Top Super Bowl Contenders

AFC

Of course, the Patriots are at the top of the list for Super Bowl contenders in the NFL, and it would be a surprise if they don't make it to the AFC Championship Game for the ninth consecutive year. The last time they didn't reach that point was the 2010 season.

But there are some teams that will likely give the Pats some trouble in the playoffs and perhaps prevent them from winning their fourth Super Bowl in six years.

The Chiefs, who lost to the Patriots in last season's AFC Championship Game, are off to a 5-2 start, but their season likely depends on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a knee injury. As long as he returns healthy, Kansas City should be in good shape.

The Ravens are also 5-2 and should be one of the top teams in the AFC entering the playoffs. They picked up a quality win on Sunday, traveling to Seattle and earning a road victory over the Seahawks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is thriving in his second NFL season, and perhaps he could guide Baltimore to a deep postseason run.

The Bills (5-1), Colts (4-2) and Texans (4-3) could also be teams to watch in January.

NFC

The 49ers may be undefeated, but they may not be the NFC team most likely to make a run through the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl.

The Saints and Packers are both 6-1 and have been impressive this season.

New Orleans has won five consecutive games, and all of them have been with backup Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Some were worried that the Saints might not stay competitive after Drew Brees went down with a right thumb injury, but all those concerns have been quelled as they've earned quality wins over the Seahawks, Cowboys and Bears.

The Packers have veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his top weapon, wide receiver Davante Adams, has been out with a turf toe injury. That hasn't mattered, though, as Green Bay won its third straight game Sunday against the Raiders with the 35-year-old passing for 429 yards and five touchdowns while also adding a rushing score.

Both the Saints and Packers will be dangerous teams in the playoffs. But don't count out the 49ers, either.

The 49ers may have only beat the Redskins 9-0 on Sunday, but that came in a game played in rainy conditions in Washington. San Francisco has a terrific defense, one that could limit New Orleans and Green Bay in future matchups.