NFL Week 8 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

In Week 8 of the NFL season, fans should have been relishing a Sunday night matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the league—Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. But with the latter out due to a knee injury, that upcoming game has lost a bit of its luster.

However, the Packers-Chiefs matchup should still be one of the better games next weekend on a slate that features plenty of lopsided early betting lines.

It's a matchup between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, with Green Bay at 6-1 and the Chiefs at 5-2, and Kansas City has plenty of talent even without Mahomes.

While Week 7 isn't yet complete—the New York Jets host the undefeated New England Patriots on Monday night—it's not too early to start looking ahead to more of those Week 8 matchups.

Here's the full slate for next week, along with odds, picks and some early betting advice.

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Washington at Minnesota (-16)

Seattle at Atlanta (no line)

Philadelphia at Buffalo (no line)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-5)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-7)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6.5)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-12.5)

Arizona at New Orleans (no line)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5)

Oakland at Houston (-6.5)

Green Bay (-3) at Kansas City

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Early Week 8 Preview

There are a lot of big lines for Week 8, which could make it difficult to pick the underdogs that will cover those large spreads and the ones that won't.

The largest line of the week right now is for Thursday's game between the Vikings and Redskins. Washington has scored only 42 points over its last five games, which includes getting shut out by San Francisco at home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have been rolling offensively in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games and scoring at least 28 points in all of those victories. Minnesota won its third straight game on Sunday, topping Detroit 42-30 in an NFC North clash.

So, while the Vikings are 16-point favorites over the Redskins, they should have no trouble winning by more than that at home, and expect former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins to continue his recent hot streak with another big game.

There are several other favorites that should have no trouble covering the spread.

The 49ers improved to 6-0 with a 9-0 win over the Redskins in rainy conditions in Washington on Sunday, and now they turn their attention to a home matchup against the Panthers.

San Francisco has allowed only 10 total points over its last three games, and it should give Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen some trouble in what will be his most difficult matchup since taking over for the injured Cam Newton.

The Patriots haven't played their Week 7 game yet, but they should stay undefeated and then have no trouble beating the struggling Browns by at least 11 points. And with the Dolphins big underdogs for another week, bet on the Steelers, whose defense should thrive against Miami's offense and help it cover the 14.5-point spread next Monday night.

One underdog that is worth considering betting on, though, is the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has had highs and lows during its 2-4 start. Although it has lost back-to-back games, this is the same team that scored 55 points in a win over the Rams in Week 4.

The Buccaneers will be fresh coming off their bye week and will be facing another inconsistent team, the 3-4 Titans. This will be a winnable game for Tampa Bay on the road, and with the extra 2.5 points, it could be a smart pick for bettors.