Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

As driven home by Mike Zimmer's quote of "we didn't come here to cower," the Minnesota Vikings are now aggressive through the air. In Arizona, Chase Edmonds is the running back scoring three touchdowns for the Cardinals.

There was some semblance of a return to normalcy in Week 7, though, as Aaron Rodgers dropped a cumulative 435 yards and six touchdowns on the Oakland Raiders.

Professional football may be an unpredictable mess, but we've got the early rankings, projections and waiver-wire pickups to get you sorted for Week 8.

Our projections are based on standard, non-point-per-reception and four-point-per-passing-touchdown leagues, while our waiver targets are owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Quarterback

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. OAK): 333 yards, two touchdowns, 14 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (28.72 fantasy points)

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. PHI): 296 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 23 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (26.14)

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at KC): 402 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (26.08)

4. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CIN): 393 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (25.72)

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. CLE): 314 yards, three touchdowns (24.56)

6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (vs. NYG): 342 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (23.68)

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at ATL): 278 yards, three touchdowns (23.12)

8. Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints (vs. ARI): 323 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (22.29)

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (at BUF): 304 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 29 rushing yards (21.06)

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. WAS): 311 yards, two touchdowns (20.44)

Kyler Murray is probably the most notable absentee here, but his road matchup with the New Orleans Saints is terrifying.

The Saints defensive line has looked stronger than everyone they've come across, and the Cardinals aren't likely to change that with their medley of mediocre offensive linemen.

Despite unfortunate performances by Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz in Week 7, they all remain strong plays in Week 8.

Watson and Goff should each bounce back as their offenses test the full extents of their mettle against unimpressive opponents. And, with Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott on bye weeks, Wentz and the Eagles become an enticing play against a Buffalo Bills defense that showed some cracks by giving up three touchdowns to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Running Back

1. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. MIA): 112 yards, two touchdowns (23.2 fantasy points)

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. WAS): 106 yards, two touchdowns (22.6)

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. ARI): 98 yards, two touchdowns (21.8)

4. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ATL): 117 yards, one touchdown (17.7)

5. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at SF): 113 yards, one touchdown (17.3)

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at DET): 109 yards, one touchdown (16.9)

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NYJ): 108 yards, one touchdown (16.8)

8. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders (at HOU): 104 yards, one touchdown (16.4)

9. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (vs. DEN): 103 yards, one touchdown (16.3)

10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. LAC): 98 yards, one touchdown (15.8)

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at KC): 96 yards, one touchdown (15.6)

12. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. GB): 93 yards, one touchdown (15.3)

13. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (vs. SEA): 88 yards, one touchdown (14.8)

14. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (vs. OAK): 86 yards, one touchdown (14.6)

15. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (at JAX): 84 yards, one touchdown (14.4)

16. Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. CLE): 82 yards, one touchdown (14.2)

17. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CIN): 78 yards, one touchdown (13.8)

18. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at NE): 76 yards, one touchdown (13.6)

19. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at CHI): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

20. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. TB): 69 yards, one touchdown (12.9)

Since these are early rankings, Alvin Kamara and Kerryon Johnson are included despite injury statuses that warrant monitoring.

As for some surprises here, David Montgomery and LeSean McCoy are intriguing prospects to outdo recent expectations.

Montgomery hasn't broken out yet, but the rookie has shown impressive versatility. Following a disastrous outing by Mitchell Trubisky, the Chicago Bears should be able to lean on their running game against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed the 10th-most rushing yards this season.

McCoy should also be expected to handle the majority of his team's rushing work in a beatable matchup. In Week 7, Shady proved he is the Kansas City Chiefs' most dynamic rusher by earning 76 yards on 14 looks (12 carries and two targets).

Without Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs should lean on a true runner like McCoy against a Green Bay defense that Josh Jacobs just gashed for 134 yards.

Wide Receiver

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (vs. OAK): 127 yards, one touchdown (18.7 fantasy points)

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. ARI): 109 yards, one touchdown (16.9)

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at KC): 102 yards, one touchdown (16.2)

4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. NYG): 96 yards, one touchdown (15.6)

5. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (at NO): 94 yards, one touchdown (15.4)

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at ATL): 93 yards, one touchdown (15.3)

7. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CIN): 89 yards, one touchdown (14.9)

8. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (vs. CLE): 88 yards, one touchdown (14.8)

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (vs. WAS): 86 yards, one touchdown (14.6)

10. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. SEA): 83 yards, one touchdown (14.3)

11. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. GB): 79 yards, one touchdown (13.9)

12. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. DEN): 78 yards, one touchdown (13.8)

13. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at TEN): 76 yards, one touchdown (13.6)

14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at TEN): 133 yards (13.3)

15. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NYJ): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. MIA): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

17. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (at IND): 128 yards (12.8)

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at NE): 63 yards, one touchdown (12.3)

19. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CIN): 62 yards, one touchdown (12.2)

20. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at LAR): 61 yards, one touchdown (12.1)

As with the running backs, Davante Adams and Christian Kirk are included here but have injury situations that need to be monitored as the week progresses.

If Adams does play, he is a must-start in what should be an offense-heavy shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs and a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers.

Kirk is a more difficult decision, but he may be the only Arizona Cardinal to deliver a strong fantasy performance in Week 8.

The New Orleans Saints defense is suffocating against everyone but slot receivers. Their dismal slot corner, P.J. Williams, was suspended two games, then Eli Apple and Patrick Robinson each got injured in Week 7. That leaves rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the most likely candidate to cover Kirk in the slot as Marshon Lattimore holds the outside.

It's possible Gardner-Johnson ends up being an upgrade over Williams, but Kirk is strong, fiery and should be able to find enough open air against the rookie to earn plenty of looks from Kyler Murray in Arizona's uptempo pace.

Tight End

1. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (at HOU): 93 yards, one touchdown (15.3 fantasy points)

2. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. ARI): 84 yards, one touchdown (14.4)

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. GB): 78 yards, one touchdown (13.8)

4. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at KC): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at CHI): 67 yards, one touchdown (12.7)

6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. CAR): 66 yards, one touchdown (12.6)

7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. NYG): 61 yards, one touchdown (12.1)

8. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (vs. SEA): 113 yards (11.3)

9. Evan Engram, New York Giants (at DET): 44 yards, one touchdown (10.4)

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CIN): 98 yards (9.8)

Another week of NFL action and another touchdown scored by a tight end against the Cardinals. While it was Rhett Ellison who profited from Arizona's deficiencies in Week 7 instead of Evan Engram, Ellison has actual talent and Jared Cook has no such competition on the New Orleans Saints.

Cook is a huge play this week against a team that struggles to cover pass-catchers with even a modicum of size. With Patrick Peterson back and Chandler Jones leading a refreshed pass rush, Teddy Bridgewater should look to his three safety valves, Cook, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, often.

Waiver-Wire Targets

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (31 percent owned)

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions (1 percent owned)

Mark Walton, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (21 percent owned)

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (13 percent owned)

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills (28 percent owned)

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (17 percent owned)

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (2 percent owned)

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (12 percent owned)

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (13 percent owned)

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (1 percent owned)

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

The details of his injury remain unclear, but Kerryon Johnson left Detroit's Week 7 match with a right knee issue and did not return.

If he ends up missing time, rookie Ty Johnson steps directly into the lead role for a Lions team that already gave him 14 looks (10 carries and four targets) in just two-and-a-half quarters of action last week.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive weeks. With a team-high 10 targets in Week 7, he is now averaging 6.3 targets per game and trending in the right direction with a gunslinging Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

At 6'3" with visible athleticism and a penchant for highlight plays, the former first-rounder has always been a prototypical prospect despite inconsistent hands.

Miami will be down a lot this season, and Parker could remain a valuable fantasy contributor if Fitzpatrick looks his way nearly this much, especially once they play against secondaries that are less stout than Buffalo's.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Zach Pascal had just three total targets in the first three weeks of 2019. In his past three games, he has had 16.

Something may be afoot for the 24-year-old, who had seven targets for six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7.

His targets were second only to T.Y. Hilton on the team, and he also narrowly missed on what could have been a touchdown completion off a trick play. In one week, he got everything from deep targets and red-zone touch passes to a passing attempt and a touchdown from the slot.

If this level of varied involvement, especially in the red zone, is going to continue for Pascal, then he may emerge as a true fantasy option.