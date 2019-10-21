NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trent Williams, A.J. Green and More

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The NFL trade market is beginning to heat up.

In the past week, the Los Angeles Rams traded away cornerback Marcus Peters while dealing for guard Austin Corbett and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

L.A. won with Ramsey on the field in Week 7. So, too, did the Baltimore Ravens, who acquired Peters and watched him take an interception to the house in his debut.

In-season trades aren't as rare as they've been in years past, and they can and do have an immediate impact.

This is why it isn't a surprise to hear the Cleveland Browns—who shipped Corbett to L.A.—have been trying to acquire left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Browns general manager John Dorsey has repeatedly tried to snag the 31-year-old but to no avail:

Washington refuses to trade Williams—who, in turn, refuses to play for the Redskins—perhaps to prove a point. It makes little sense from a roster-building perspective, but it isn't completely baffling. Ramsey forcing his way off the Jacksonville Jaguars set a precedent general manager Bruce Allen clearly doesn't want to follow.

So, while Cleveland desperately wants to add Williams, Allen has steadfastly said no.

"It takes two to tango," Dorsey said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Washington isn't the only team unwilling to deal a player it hasn't had on the field this season. The 0-7 Cincinnati Bengals have denied any interest in trading injured wide receiver A.J. Green.

The 31-year-old underwent ankle surgery shortly after the start of training camp and hasn't played a game this season. He's also in the final year of his contract, so it would make sense for Cincinnati to get something for him while it can.

According to head coach Zac Taylor, though, that won't happen, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

There is a market for Green, even though he's over 30 and coming off of surgery. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the San Francisco 49ers are one of several teams interested in acquiring him.

For Cincinnati, the refusal to trade Green may stem from his potential value, or lack thereof. Teams simply have no idea what sort of player he is after surgery, and they're not likely to get a look at him in time to make an evaluation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he isn't expected to play until after the trade deadline.

While the Philadelphia Eagles were willing to trade a third-round pick for eight games of Golden Tate last season, Tate was healthy and productive at the time. With Green still sidelined, Cincinnati may simply not be getting comparable offers.

A few weeks ago, La Canfora reported the Bengals might be able to get a first-round pick for Green "if the acquiring team was able to negotiate a new deal for him and if Green returns from his foot injury soon."

The latter part of that scenario hasn't happened.

Teams interested in left tackles and wide receivers aren't in the best of positions right now, but perhaps the Oakland Raiders will have a little more luck on the trade market.

According to Schefter, Oakland plans to be a buyer at the deadline but is looking for linebacker and pass-rush help:

At 3-3, the Raiders still have a shot at the playoffs in the wide-open AFC, so the idea of them adding at the deadline isn't shocking. It would be a surprise, though, if a team were willing to come off a premier pass-rusher in the middle of the season.

Oakland isn't likely to acquire a player such as Von Miller, but a lower-tier pass-rusher could be an option—perhaps a guy like Vic Beasley, who is on the trading block, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The 27-year-old only has 1.5 sacks this season, but even a marginal boost to the pass rush could aid Oakland. The Raiders have just 10 sacks on the season. Two individual players—Shaq Barrett and Myles Garrett—have nine sacks through six games.

At 1-6, the Falcons may be inclined to deal a player like Beasley for the sake of the rebuilding process. Like Green, he is in the final year of his contract.

*All contract information via Spotrac.