Waiver Wire Week 8: Ryan Tannehill, Preston Williams Highlight Pickups to Know

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In two weeks, Ryan Tannehill has gone from Tennessee Titans backup to possible fantasy football waiver-wire pickup.

The former Miami quarterback produced over 300 passing yards in his first start, and he could be in line for success with some favorable matchups on the horizon.

Tannehill's former team may be without a win, but a few players showed in Week 7 that they could be valuable pickups for owners dealing with injuries and bye weeks.

The other winless side could also have a budding fantasy gem, while Indianapolis may have discovered a consistent No. 2 target behind T.Y. Hilton that could be beneficial to fantasy sides.

Pickups to Know

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tannehill's 300-yard performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers was his first since September 25, 2016.

The long gap in between those outings could be one of the reasons to shy away from the Titans' current starter.

But in Week 8, he faces a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL.

Before their Week 7 bye, the Buccaneers conceded over 300 passing yards in three of their last four games.

If you believe Tannehill can take advantage of the NFC South side, he could be a replacement for the injured Patrick Mahomes, or Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson on bye.

The 31-year-old could be a plug-and-play guy with favorable matchups against Oakland and Jacksonville in the future.

He may not be an every week starter, but Tannehill would be a decent addition to your roster in case someone else gets hurt or you have to manage through a set of byes.

Mark Walton, RB, Miami

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Mark Walton came two carries away from matching his season-long production in Week 7.

The Miami running back earned 66 rushing yards on 14 touches, which was a massive uptick from the numbers he had in four previous appearances.

Walton could be an asset in deep points-per-reception leagues, as he hauled in eight passes in his last three games.

He only had one reception versus the Bills, but he earned five on six targets in Week 6's loss to Washington.

The 22-year-old is already owned in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros, so if you are considering a pickup, he could be worth it this week.

If his touches increase over the next few weeks, Walton could be an interesting second or third option to plug into your lineup.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami's top receiver in Week 7 earned season bests in catches and receiving yards.

Preston Williams has been a consistent target of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen for most of the season, but Sunday marked the first time he eclipsed 75 yards.

The 22-year-old out of Colorado State hauled in six of his eight targets for 82 yards versus Buffalo, but he is still waiting on his first touchdown since Week 1.

Although the Dolphins suffered their sixth loss, they earned their highest point total against one of the league's best defenses.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis have given up over 10 passing touchdowns, so Williams may be able to break his end zone slump in one of those two contests.

Just like Walton, if he continues to make an impact on Miami's offense, he could be a late-season plug-in that makes a difference in PPR leagues.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati

Frank Victores/Associated Press

We thought we had Cincinnati's wide receiver situation figured out, but then Alex Erickson outgained Auden Tate and Tyler Boyd in the loss to Jacksonville.

Erickson wrangled in eight Andy Dalton passes for 137 yards. The catches and yards were more than Tate and Boyd earned as a duo.

In the last two weeks, the Wisconsin product has 12 receptions on 20 targets, so it appears he will be an important piece of the Bengals offense moving forward.

Dalton should be able to spread the ball around more in the coming weeks since he has at least 35 passing attempts in every contest.

A Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams' improved secondary may not be ideal, but if Boyd and Tate draw Jalen Ramsey's attention, Erickson could find open spaces.

No matter which way the contest plays out, Dalton is likely to give all of his wideouts a chance to thrive based off his high throwing volume.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Zach Pascal erupted for 106 receiving yards and two scores off six receptions in Indianapolis' win over Houston.

In his last four contests, the wideout hit the 50-yard mark on three occasions, and he has scored three times.

With seven targets against Oakland and Houston, the 24-year-old has turned into a reliable option for Jacoby Brissett.

If opposing secondaries key in on Hilton, Pascal could be the direct beneficiary since he is rising up the depth chart.

Matchups against Denver, Pittsburgh and Miami in Weeks 8-10 could boost Pascal's fantasy profile, especially if the Colts roll through each of the struggling sides.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

