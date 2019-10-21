NFL Week 8 Predictions: Early Projections for Vegas' Odds, Lines and Spreads

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins' first meeting with his former team is expected to be a blowout.

In the last two weeks, the quarterback led the Minnesota offense to 80 points in clashes with Philadelphia and Detroit.

Since Washington is viewed as a lesser team than the Eagles and Lions, it received no respect on the early Week 8 line.

On the opposite end of the odds spectrum lies Green Bay's trip to Kansas City.

After losing Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury, the Chiefs are home underdogs versus the Packers, but the spread is tight given how successful both franchises have been in 2019.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Vegas Insider; predictions against the spread in bold.



Thursday, October 24

Washington at Minnesota (-16) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 27

Seattle (-3.5) at Atlanta (1 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (-5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Detroit (-7) (1 p.m., Fox)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-4.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams (-12.5) (1 p.m., CBS; Game in London)

Arizona at New Orleans (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Houston (-6.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-3) at Kansas City (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 28

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Washington at Minnesota (-16)

Cousins could end up with an impressive stat line versus a Washington defense that conceded over 400 yards on three occasions.

Washington is 1-2 on the road, but its lone victory came over the winless Miami Dolphins. The losses were by a combined 31 points to two divisional foes.

Containing Minnesota's top receivers, plus holding Dalvin Cook below 100 rushing yards, could be too much for Jay Gruden's team to handle.

On Sunday, the Vikings racked up 503 total yards, with Cousins posting a 141.4 quarterback rating and throwing four scores.

The former Redskins signal-caller has three straight 300-yard performances in which he has 10 touchdowns and a single interception. In that span, Minnesota's offensive line conceded four sacks.

The interior unit has also found success blocking for Cook, who has five triple-digit showings, and he went over 130 in the last two.

Washington's defense has been gashed for the seventh-most total yards and the sixth-most rushing yards per contest.

Conversely, the Vikings rank sixth in total yards conceded per game and give up 90 rushing yards per 60 minutes.

If Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, who have 11 sacks between them, continue to pressure the pocket, Case Keenum could be in for a rough night.

As long as the pass rush does not allow Washington to produce much, Cousins should have a few short fields to work with to punish the visitors.

If that occurs, Washington could be on track for its fifth loss of nine points or more.

Green Bay (-3) at Kansas City

After Aaron Rodgers threw for five touchdowns and Patrick Mahomes went down injured, Green Bay seems like the easy pick to win at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Rodgers does have to improve his road form, as he owns a single touchdown pass in two games away from home.

The key to Green Bay's success could be Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams against the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL.

Cincinnati is the only team that conceded more than Kansas City's 1,049 rushing yards. Andy Reid's side is also fourth in ground yards conceded per game at 148.9.

In Green Bay's last road contest at Dallas, Jones found the end zone on four occasions while totaling 117 rushing yards.

If Matt LaFleur balances his play-calling, he could get Jones over 100 yards and have Rodgers spread the ball around, like he did in Week 7, when he hit five different players for scores.

There could be some concern about Green Bay giving up 128.9 rushing yards per contest, but it will likely load the box and force Matt Moore to beat it.

Moore has not started since 2017, and he has thrown for over 250 yards once since the start of the 2015 season.

If Kevin King, Jaire Alexander and others lock in on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Kansas City's passing game may not be a threat with Moore at the helm.

If that occurs, Green Bay could leave Kansas City with close to a double-digit win.

