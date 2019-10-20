Look: Chargers' Heartbreaking Loss vs. Titans Costs Bettor $58K Parlay

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers dives over players in an attempt to score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans hurt more than just the AFC West team on Sunday.

It was difficult to script a more painful way to lose for the Chargers. Melvin Gordon III appeared to score what likely would have been the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but it was overturned by replay. He was then stuffed on the ensuing play, but replay determined he lost a fumble to Tennessee, clinching the loss.

At least Gordon and his teammates didn't lose a payday of more than $58,000 like one bettor did with the fumble:

While the gambler won't want to hear it, this is an impressive parlay.

He or she nailed the Arizona Cardinals winning on the road, the winless Miami Dolphins covering a spread and the New Orleans Saints going into Soldier Field as an underdog and defeating the Chicago Bears. All the bet needed was one more yard from the Chargers to be an incredible win.

Los Angeles won't be the only one thinking about Gordon's fumble into next week.

Related

    Rodgers Is Back to His Superstar Self 👀

    Look out, NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Is Back to His Superstar Self 👀

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers Lose on Goal-Line Fumble 😳

    Melvin Gordon fumbles at goal line, and Titans hold on for 23-20 win over Chargers 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Lose on Goal-Line Fumble 😳

    HerbalDreamin
    via reddit

    Freeman Throws Punch at Donald 🎥

    Falcons' Devonta Freeman decided to fight Aaron Donald...and got ejected for it 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Freeman Throws Punch at Donald 🎥

    HerbalDreamin
    via reddit

    Bills Onside-Kick TD Ices Fins

    Micah Hyde keeps Dolphins winless on season after leaping for onside kick and taking it to end zone

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills Onside-Kick TD Ices Fins

    nfl
    via Twitter