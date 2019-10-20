Look: Chargers' Heartbreaking Loss vs. Titans Costs Bettor $58K Parlay

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans hurt more than just the AFC West team on Sunday.

It was difficult to script a more painful way to lose for the Chargers. Melvin Gordon III appeared to score what likely would have been the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but it was overturned by replay. He was then stuffed on the ensuing play, but replay determined he lost a fumble to Tennessee, clinching the loss.

At least Gordon and his teammates didn't lose a payday of more than $58,000 like one bettor did with the fumble:

While the gambler won't want to hear it, this is an impressive parlay.

He or she nailed the Arizona Cardinals winning on the road, the winless Miami Dolphins covering a spread and the New Orleans Saints going into Soldier Field as an underdog and defeating the Chicago Bears. All the bet needed was one more yard from the Chargers to be an incredible win.

Los Angeles won't be the only one thinking about Gordon's fumble into next week.