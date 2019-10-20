Teddy Bridgewater, Saints Crush Struggling Mitchell Trubisky, Bears 36-25

Mark Black/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints still don't seem to miss Drew Brees, earning their fifth straight win with a 36-25 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears.

Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes while improving to 5-0 as a starter in 2019. He helped the Saints move to 6-1 on the season even though they're missing their No. 1 quarterback due to a thumb injury.

The visiting defense also remained red-hot while keeping the Bears in check at Soldier Field, at least until Chicago came through with a pair of late touchdowns.

Otherwise, the Bears didn't see much improvement following their bye week and fell to 3-3 despite the return of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears: 34-of-54, 251 passing yards, two TDs

David Montgomery, RB, Bears: two carries, six rushing yards

Allen Robinson II, WR, Bears: 10 catches, 87 receiving yards, one TD

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Saints: 23-of-38, 281 passing yards, two TDs

27 carries, 119 rushing yards, two TDs; five catches, 31 yards Latavius Murray , RB, Saints:

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints: nine catches, 131 receiving yards

Teddy Bridgewater Thrives with Short-Handed Offense

No Brees. No Alvin Kamara. It still didn't matter.

Bridgewater kept the offense rolling against a stout defense thanks to his accurate throws and smart decisions throughout the game.

The quarterback didn't need to do too much on his touchdown passes:

However, he was still able to keep the defense honest with some big-time throws:

Michael Thomas helped a lot, but Bridgewater also spread the ball around with eight different players catching passes.

It was enough to suggest he should be a starter going forward:

Of course, the defense has also been a big part of the Saints' recent success and that didn't change Sunday. The team forced two turnovers and blocked two punts, one resulting in a safety that kept a short field for the offense.

This all-around effort could make the Saints dangerous at full strength.

Mitchell Trubisky Can't Generate Offense in Return

The Bears got their starting quarterback after missing him in London two weeks ago against the Raiders, but he didn't do much to solve the problems with the offense.

Trubisky consistently missed throws and failed to make plays down the field, drawing heavy criticism:

It also led to a limited offensive strategy, which also didn't have many supporters:

Most passing attempts were near the line of scrimmage and the looks down the field were rarely close.

There were more positive moments in the final few minutes to save Trubisky's day statistically, but it came after the outcome was no longer in question.

Of course, the Bears chose not to utilize the run game as David Montgomery was barely involved—even before his lost fumble. Considering the squad also finished just 2-of-12 on third downs, there are several areas to improve upon going into next week.

What's Next?

The Bears remain home for a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints will host the Arizona Cardinals, winners of three straight behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.