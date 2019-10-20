NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Sunday's slate of football had a little something for everyone. There was a shootout in Detroit, a defensive battle in Washington, a thrilling divisional contest in Indianapolis and a blowout in Atlanta. Meanwhile, in Green Bay, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone that he's still one of the best players in the National Football League.

Rodgers was one of the biggest stars on Sunday, but he wasn't the only one. Here, we'll examine the top fantasy performers from Week 7, along with the final results of every contest.

As a reminder, the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye this week. The New England Patriots and New York Jets will play on Thursday night.

NFL Week 7 Results, Fantasy Standouts

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 6 (Thursday)

WR Tyreek Hill: three receptions, 74 receiving yards, one TD

RB Royce Freeman: 35 rushing yards; four receptions, 32 receiving yards, one TD

San Francisco 49ers 9, Washington Redskins 0

RB Adrian Peterson: 81 rushing yards

WR Kendrick Bourne: three receptions, 69 receiving yards

Green Bay Packers 42, Oakland Raiders 24

QB Aaron Rodgers: 429 passing yards, five passing TDs; 6 rushing yards, one rushing TD

TE Darren Waller: seven receptions, 126 receiving yards, two TDs

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21

QB Josh Allen: 202 passing yards, two TDs

WR Preston Williams: six receptions, 82 receiving yards

Minnesota Vikings 42, Detroit Lions 30

QB Kirk Cousins: 337 passing yards, four TDs

RB Dalvin Cook: 142 rushing yards; one reception, seven receiving yards; two TDs

Indianapolis Colts 30, Houston Texans 23

QB Jacoby Brissett: 326 passing yards, four TDs

WR DeAndre Hopkins: nine receptions, 106 receiving yards, one TD

Arizona Cardinals 27, New York Giants 21

RB Chase Edmonds: 126 rushing yards; two receptions, 24 receiving yards; three TDs

RB Saquon Barkley: 72 rushing yards; three receptions, eight receiving yards; one TD

Los Angeles Rams 37, Atlanta Falcons 10

QB Jared Goff: 268 passing yards, two TDs

TE Austin Hooper: four receptions, 46 receiving yards, one TD

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Cincinnati Bengals 17

RB Leonard Fournette: 131 rushing yards; two receptions, 14 receiving yards

WR Dede Westbrook: six receptions, 103 receiving yards

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

If Matt LaFleur's offense is just hitting its stride, the rest of the NFC could be in serious trouble.

The Packers won their first few games of the season on the strength of their defense. Against the Oakland Raiders, it was all offense and (almost) all Rodgers and the passing game. Rodgers picked apart the Raiders secondary to the tune of 429 yards and five touchdowns. He added another score on the ground.

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden knew his defense was in for a challenge even before the opening kickoff.

"I hate watching this guy. He's fun to watch, but he's really not fun to watch when you got to play against him," Gruden said of Rodgers, per Evan Groat of SB Nation.

Packers fans had plenty of fun watching Rodgers do his thing Sunday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

For most of four quarters, the contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions was a back-and-forth affair. The Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter, though, thanks in no small part to quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins kicked off the fourth-quarter scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph. It was his fourth passing touchdown of the game. He finished with 337 yards on a 24-of-34 performance.

This marked the third straight week in which Cousins was tremendous:

This doesn't mean that Cousins' inconsistency is completely behind him, but he is a fantasy must-start until further notice. So is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, though Cook has been a must-start all season long.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Anyone who still views Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett as a game manager hasn't been paying attention. He doesn't sling the ball around like Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but he is capable of making big-time throws into tight windows.

Four of his passes resulted in touchdowns Sunday.

Brissett finished with 326 yards on a 26-of-39 outing. He now has 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season. He's only been sacked seven times in six games.

In fantasy, Brissett is a weekly must-start. In real life, he has Indianapolis at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC South.