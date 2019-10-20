NFL Trade Rumors: Browns Rejected Rams' Offer of Marcus Peters for Joel Bitonio

David Richard/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams traded Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick this week, but that wasn't the first offer they made in an effort to move the veteran cornerback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams first offered Peters to the Cleveland Browns for offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.

