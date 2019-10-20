Raiders Rumors: Antonio Brown Texted Owner Mark Davis Requesting Release

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly submitted text messages from Antonio Brown to Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis asking for his release, which will likely hurt Brown's grievance case against the franchise.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported news of the texts, which were sent ahead of Brown's Sept. 7 release. The wideout is seeking roughly $30 million in guaranteed money from his contract that was voided when he was fined for conduct detrimental to the Raiders before his release.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.