49ers Trade Rumors: A.J. Green, Mohamed Sanu Among WR Targets for the Deadline

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to push hard in trade talks for a wide receiver ahead of the Week 8 deadline, with A.J. Green, Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders reportedly among their targets.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Niners' interest in the three veterans, along with Taylor Gabriel and DeVante Parker. Guys in the Parker tier are seen as "fallback" options, as the 49ers view wide receiver as their biggest weakness ahead of a likely playoff run.

San Francisco is off to a 5-0 start but has not seen much explosion in the passing game. Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,163 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions through the first five games, putting him in the dreaded "game manager" grouping.

The Bengals have steadfastly denied any interest in trading Green, despite their 0-6 record and his impending free-agent status. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Green is not expected to be available to return from his ankle injury until after the Oct. 29 deadline. He has not played this season after injuring his ankle in training camp.

Sanu and Sanders are more likely possibilities, albeit ones who wouldn't make nearly as much of an impact as Green. Sanu has been relegated to fourth-wheel status in the Falcons passing game behind Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper. Sanders has bounced back well from an Achilles tear, but he's the No. 2 wideout in a Broncos passing game that isn't exactly lighting the world on fire.

That said, both are better options than currently exist on the 49ers depth chart. No San Francisco wideout has even reached 200 yards so far this season; offensive production has been almost wholly dependent on a strong ground game and Garoppolo's connection with tight end George Kittle.