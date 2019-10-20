NFL Predictions Week 7: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

John McCoy/Getty Images

Place those final bets Sunday morning and get ready for another day filled with NFL action.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Week 7 of the NFL season continues with 12 games Sunday and a Monday night matchup between a pair of AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Pats will be looking to stay undefeated, as will the San Francisco 49ers, who travel to take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Here's a look at Week 7's slate along with odds and predictions.

Week 7 Odds, Projections

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta; O/U 54.5

Miami at Buffalo (-17); O/U 41.5

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Minnesota (-2.5) at Detroit; O/U 43.5

Oakland at Green Bay (-5); O/U 47.5

Houston at Indianapolis (-1); O/U 46

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3.5); O/U 50.5

San Francisco (-10) at Washington; O/U 40

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2.5); O/U 42.5

New Orleans at Chicago (-4); O/U 37

Baltimore at Seattle (-3); O/U 48

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5); O/U 49

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Betting Advice

Stick with the Undefeated Teams

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are both 10-point favorites, and neither should have trouble covering that spread against a lesser opponent.

New England has allowed only 48 total points through its first six games, which includes a 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. While the Jets' 14 points in that game match the most allowed by the Patriots in a contest this season, don't expect that to happen again. Plus, the Pats have scored at least 30 points in all but one game, so they shouldn't have trouble scoring themselves.

San Francisco is also thriving because of its defense; the 49ers allowed only 10 total points over their past two wins, against the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. The Redskins haven't scored more than 17 points since Week 2, and that seems unlikely to change Sunday.

The Patriots and 49ers have been smart bets this season, so stick with them again.

Take the Saints with the Points Again

James Gilbert/Getty Images

At 5-1, the New Orleans Saints likely would have been a strong team to bet on even if they hadn't been an underdog in two of their past three games. With the extra points, it's an easy decision.

Sunday is more of a risk than Week 6, when New Orleans went on the road and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the Chicago Bears have a much stronger defense and are a better team than the Jaguars. The Bears' 312.2 yards allowed per game rank sixth in the NFL.

But the Saints also have a strong defense, as they are allowing 340.5 yards per game (10th in the NFL), which has helped backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater go 4-0 since taking over the starting job from the injured Drew Brees.

Proceeding with more caution than recent weeks, it's still smart to bet on the Saints with the extra four points. Even if they lose, it's tough to see it being by more than a field goal.

Bet the Over for Texans-Colts

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have scored 84 points over their past two games, wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their bye week and are poised to break out offensively.

There are going to be a lot of points in this AFC South matchup, so it should be smart to bet the over, which is set at 46 points.

While Houston has been scoring a lot of points, it has also been allowing a lot. The Texans have given up 20 or more points in four of their six games this term, and their 356 yards allowed per game ranks in the bottom half of the NFL.

And everyone knows what Houston's offense is capable of. So bet the over, sit back and enjoy what should be an offensive shootout between the best teams in the AFC South.