NFL Week 7 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The NFL season is entering Week 7, so it's not too early to take a look at the standings.

In most divisions, the battle for first place is close, and things won't be decided until much later in the season. Heading into Sunday, the only team with a two-game lead over the second-place team in its division is the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. That shows how competitive many of these division races are shaping up to be.

There are some big rivalry clashes taking place Sunday that could make an impact on the race for divisional titles. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play in a matchup of the top two AFC South teams, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will battle for sole control of first place in the NFC East on Sunday night.

Here's how to watch all of Week 7's games, along with analysis of a few matchups you will want to keep an eye on.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 20

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Oct. 21

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

3 Games to Watch

Texans at Colts

Through the first six gameweeks of the season, the Texans and Colts have been the two best teams in the AFC South. The first of two matchups between the divisional rivals this term takes place Sunday, when Houston travels to Indianapolis.

After starting 2-2, the Texans have found their offensive rhythm in their past two games, scoring a combined 84 points in a pair of wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. Their most recent victory was their biggest so far, as they went on the road and took down Kansas City.

The Colts are 3-2 and are fresh coming off their bye. They have won three of four since dropping their season opener, and their most recent game was also a road win over the Chiefs.

Not only have the Colts won four of their past five meetings with the Texans, but that also includes the past two, both of which came in Houston last season and one of which was a playoff game. But if the Texans can reverse their recent struggles against the Colts, they could take a stranglehold on the AFC South, as they would have a 1 ½-game lead.

Saints at Bears

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Even without veteran quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb surgery), the New Orleans Saints have opened the season 5-1. But Sunday could see their greatest test since backup Teddy Bridgewater took over at quarterback.

The Chicago Bears are allowing 312.2 total yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL, and they are sure to have strong home-field advantage Sunday afternoon. But Bridgewater already has a similar win, as he led New Orleans to a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, his first start of the season.

That started a string of four consecutive wins for the Saints, who are one of only six teams in the NFL with less than two losses this season.

In two of New Orleans' past three games, the total combined points between the teams has been 22 or less. Week 7's contest in Chicago will likely play out in similar fashion, with strong defensive play and every point being crucial.

Eagles at Cowboys

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The NFC East is the only division in the NFL without a winning team. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are tied atop the division at 3-3, with the Giants (2-4) and Redskins (1-5) not far behind despite those teams' struggles.

But either Philadelphia or Dallas will move above .500 and take control of the division when the two teams face off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

The Eagles and Cowboys typically play competitive games, but Dallas has controlled the series of late, winning the past three meetings between the teams. The Eagles' most recent win over the Cowboys came on Nov. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

Both teams are looking to bounce back in the first of two 2019 matchups against each other. After winning two straight games, the Eagles lost on the road to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have dropped three straight games after getting off to a 3-0 start.