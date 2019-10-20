Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

John Raoux/Associated Press

Points could come at a premium at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints enter Chicago without Alvin Kamara, and they face a difficult matchup with the Bears defense.

Matt Nagy's offense could produce a sluggish performance, as it has failed to find consistency with three showings under 20 points.

The oddsmakers believe the NFC tilt could be a low-scoring affair, as the late-afternoon clash possesses the lowest over-under total of Week 7.

Five road teams are listed as favorites, and one of them could produce its most successful offensive outing of 2019 against a winless side with a poor defense.

NFL Week 7 Schedule and Odds

Sunday, October 20

Miami at Buffalo (-17) (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Cincinnati (O/U: 44.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Green Bay (-4.5) (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1) (O/U: 46) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta (O/U: 54.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Detroit (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at New York Giants (-3.5) (O/U: 50.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (-2.5) (O/U: 42.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago (-4) (O/U: 37) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3) (O/U: 48) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5) (O/U: 49) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England (-10) at New York Jets (O/U: 44) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars.

Best Props

New Orleans at Chicago (1st Half Under 18)

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

In their past two games, the Chicago Bears have scored 10 first-half points.

Against Washington, the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, Chicago's defense conceded 20 points in the opening stanza, with 17 earned by the Raiders in London.

Additionally, both contests played at Soldier Field have failed to hit the 25-point mark.

With the New Orleans Saints missing Alvin Kamara, it could struggle to find gaps in its opponent's front seven, which has allowed 90 rushing yards or fewer in four performances.

Kamara was ruled out with a knee and ankle injury, and the Saints will also be without Jared Cook, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett.

Latavius Murray should receive more touches in both aspects of the offense. However, the running back has not recorded a 50-yard ground game.

When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has started, the Saints hold a 49-23 first-half advantage. But in two road games, they managed to hit double digits in the first or second quarter once.

If New Orleans fails to establish the run and Bridgewater is stopped in long-yard situations, it could sink into Chicago's trend. If you have faith in the first-half under, the full game under at 37 is worth a gamble as well.

Jacksonville (-3 1st-Half Spread) at Cincinnati

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

You may not pay much attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars' trip to face the Cincinnati Bengals unless you have money on the game.

The Jaguars are expected to dominate the winless Bengals, and that could begin as early as the opening 15 minutes. Cincinnati has not held a halftime lead since Week 1, when it led the Seattle Seahawks by three in what turned into a 21-20 road loss.

Jacksonville has scored 53 points on its previous two road trips, and it is facing a defense that has been gashed for more than 400 yards on four occasions.

If Leonard Fournette carves up the Bengals' rushing defense, he could pave the way for Gardner Minshew II to pick apart the secondary for long gains.

In their most recent road matchup, the Jaguars benefited from a Minshew touchdown pass to D.J. Chark in each of the first two frames.

There could be more holes Sunday since the Bengals let up the second-most total yards in the NFL and have allowed 17 touchdowns. If the Jaguars are ahead by a large number at halftime, they will likely go on to cover the 4.5-point spread as well.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.