Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPROctober 19, 2019
Choosing which players to start during bye-week season is a tough decision every fantasy football enthusiast faces. That choice can become even more difficult in a gameweek during a season like this one.
In Week 7, the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are on byes. This means that fantasy stars like Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Mike Evans, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuter are unavailable.
Because of the injuries that keep cropping up in 2019, players like Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Davante Adams, Sterling Shepard, Alvin Kamara, Tyrell Williams and A.J. Green are also out.
Which players can you rely on in Week 7? Here you will find a look the top 50 flex options—based on PPR scoring—along with some potential sleepers and waiver-wire options.
Top 50 Week 7 Flex Rankings, PPR
1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
9. Michael Thomas, RB, New Orleans Saints
10. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
12. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
13. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
14. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
15. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
16. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
17. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
23. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
24. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
25. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
28. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
29. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
31. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
33. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
34. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
35. Kerryon Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions
36. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
38. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins
39. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
40. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
41. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
42. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
44. James White, RB, New England Patriots
45. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
46. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
47. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
48. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
49. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
50. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
There's a chance New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray will not be available on the waiver wire, but it's worth checking to make sure. According to FantasyPros, he's still available in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues and 48 percent of ESPN leagues.
Murray is worth scooping up for Week 7 because the Saints are going to be without star running back Alvin Kamara.
Murray faces a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears defense that is allowing just 83 rushing yards per game. However, if he's used in the passing game similarly to how the Saints have used Kamara, he will be worth a start based on PPR value.
Kamara has averaged a little more than five receptions per game.
Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
A player more likely to be available is Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate. He's only owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 38 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.
Tate, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, has emerged as Cincinnati's No. 2 receiver in the weeks since John Ross was placed on injured reserve. He's averaged four receptions per game over the past three weeks and is coming off a five-catch, 90-yard outing.
The Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which makes for a fairly average matchup. The Jaguars rank 16th in pass defense, allowing an average of 241.5 yards per game through the air.
Consider Tate a low-end WR or flex play in Week 7 and a player worth stashing for future byes.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets
Now that quarterback Sam Darnold has returned to the New York Jets, wideout Demaryius Thomas has some strong fantasy appeal. He has caught four passes in each of his past two games and is coming off a four-catch, 62-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas doesn't have the easiest matchup against the New England Patriots, though he may be motivated to stick it to his former team.
"At the end of the day, I couldn't do anything for them," Thomas said of the Patriots, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "Once I got traded here, I was happy to be back with Adam [Gase]."
Consider Thomas a low-end option against the Patriots, but he is worth picking up for future weeks. He is owned in just 6 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.
