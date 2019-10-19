Matt Every Reveals Cannabis Use Was the Reason for 3-Month PGA Tour Suspension

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced Friday that Matt Every has been suspended three months for violating the conduct policy on drugs of abuse.

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Every said the suspension was a result of prescription cannabis: "To be clear, I tested positive for cannabis, a drug I do not abuse and a drug that I have a legal prescription for in the state of Florida."

Every added that he uses cannabis to aid his mental health:

"For me, cannabis has proven to be, by far, the safest and most effective treatment. With that being said, I have no choice but to accept this suspension and move on. I knew what WADA's policy was and I violated it. I don't agree with it for many reasons, mainly for my overall well-being, but I'm excited for what lies ahead in my life and career."

Every was arrested in 2010 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance when the police were called because of a strong marijuana odor emanating from his room at a casino hotel in Iowa.

The 35-year-old Every is the seventh player to be suspended under the PGA Tour's policy against drugs of abuse.

Every, who has been a pro since 2006, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and a one-time winner on the Nationwide Tour. He won the Nationwide Tour Championship in 2009 and then the Arnold Palmer Invitational in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.

He has also competed in each of the four major tournaments multiple times, with his best finish coming at the 2005 U.S. Open, when he tied for 28th and finished as the low amateur.

Because of the suspension, Every will be ineligible to play in the Bermuda Championship, the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico and the RSM Classic at Sea Island. He will be eligible to return Jan. 7.