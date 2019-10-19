Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundayOctober 19, 2019
Injuries have been a constant theme during the 2019 fantasy football season. Another big one occurred Thursday night, when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, which will likely sideline him for several weeks.
Mahomes owners won't have to worry about finding a replacement quarterback until Week 8, but there are plenty of situations that will require replacement players Sunday. Players like Davante Adams and Sterling Shepard remain out, while the bye week will claim the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Which fringe options are worth sticking in the lineup for Week 7? That's what we will examine here. We will look past the must-start players like Aaron Rodgers and George Kittle and focus on lower-tier players who make the cut—and those that do not—in Week 7.
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Gardner Minshew II at Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been playing mostly solid ball this season, but he's coming off a disaster of a fantasy performance. In Week 6, he passes for just 163 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Well, Week 7 is set to be a good one for Minshew to rebound and a great time to start him in fantasy. He and the Jaguars are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed 241.5 passing yards per game this season.
Cincinnati has allowed a whopping 8.4 yards per attempt, fifth-most in the NFL. Expect Minshew to connect on a few chunk plays while passing his way to a respectable fantasy outing.
Sit 'Em
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
Case Keenum, Washington Redskins
Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
Running Backs
Start 'Em
Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints
Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans
Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Latavius Murray at Chicago Bears
Latavius Murray and the New Orleans Saints do not have an ideal matchup against the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago has allowed just 83 rushing yards and 312.2 total yards per game, fifth- and sixth-fewest in the NFL, respectively.
However, Murray is a starting option because of workload alone. The Saints have decided to rest star running back Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) for the game.
"It's, 'Is the player healthy to play?' And if he is, then we'll play him," head coach Sean Payton said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "And if he's not, then we won't."
Murray will be particularly valuable in PPR formats. Expect him to take over Kamara's role as a receiver out of the backfield while splitting carries with Dwayne Washington.
Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins
Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins
Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
Wide Receivers
Start 'Em
John Brown, Buffalo Bills
Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals
Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders
Golden Tate, New York Giants
Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers
Golden Tate vs. Arizona Cardinals
Golden Tate made his return from suspension in Week 5. While he didn't have a major impact for the New York Giants immediately, he did shine a week later against the New England Patriots. He caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Part of the reason why Tate was a fantasy star in Week 6 was the absences of Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. While both Engram and Barkley will return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Shepard will not:
This means that Tate will again be one of Daniel Jones' top targets. Against a pass defense that has allowed an average of 281.2 passing yards per game (30th), Shepard should again have a strong day.
Sit 'Em
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions
Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints
Paul Richardson, Washington Redskins
Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens
Tight Ends
Start 'Em
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams
Darren Fells, Houston Texans
Hunter Henry at Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry returned to the starting lineup in Week 6 and made an immediate impact. Though he didn't do enough to deliver a win for the Chargers, he likely delivered plenty of fantasy wins.
Henry finished with eight catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Don't expect the former Arkansas star to have another stat line this impressive in Week 7. However, he should still have a strong outing against the Tennessee Titans. While Tennessee is allowing just 217.3 passing yards per game, Henry should be the focal point pretty much every time Los Angeles enters the red zone.
Sit 'Em
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
Trey Burton, Chicago Bears
Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals
