Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Injuries have been a constant theme during the 2019 fantasy football season. Another big one occurred Thursday night, when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, which will likely sideline him for several weeks.

Mahomes owners won't have to worry about finding a replacement quarterback until Week 8, but there are plenty of situations that will require replacement players Sunday. Players like Davante Adams and Sterling Shepard remain out, while the bye week will claim the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Which fringe options are worth sticking in the lineup for Week 7? That's what we will examine here. We will look past the must-start players like Aaron Rodgers and George Kittle and focus on lower-tier players who make the cut—and those that do not—in Week 7.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em



Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Gardner Minshew II at Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been playing mostly solid ball this season, but he's coming off a disaster of a fantasy performance. In Week 6, he passes for just 163 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Well, Week 7 is set to be a good one for Minshew to rebound and a great time to start him in fantasy. He and the Jaguars are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed 241.5 passing yards per game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed a whopping 8.4 yards per attempt, fifth-most in the NFL. Expect Minshew to connect on a few chunk plays while passing his way to a respectable fantasy outing.

Sit 'Em

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Case Keenum, Washington Redskins

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Running Backs

Start 'Em

Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Latavius Murray at Chicago Bears

Latavius Murray and the New Orleans Saints do not have an ideal matchup against the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago has allowed just 83 rushing yards and 312.2 total yards per game, fifth- and sixth-fewest in the NFL, respectively.

However, Murray is a starting option because of workload alone. The Saints have decided to rest star running back Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) for the game.

"It's, 'Is the player healthy to play?' And if he is, then we'll play him," head coach Sean Payton said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "And if he's not, then we won't."

Murray will be particularly valuable in PPR formats. Expect him to take over Kamara's role as a receiver out of the backfield while splitting carries with Dwayne Washington.

Sit 'Em

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins

Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em

John Brown, Buffalo Bills

Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders

Golden Tate, New York Giants

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

Golden Tate vs. Arizona Cardinals

Golden Tate made his return from suspension in Week 5. While he didn't have a major impact for the New York Giants immediately, he did shine a week later against the New England Patriots. He caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Part of the reason why Tate was a fantasy star in Week 6 was the absences of Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. While both Engram and Barkley will return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Shepard will not:

This means that Tate will again be one of Daniel Jones' top targets. Against a pass defense that has allowed an average of 281.2 passing yards per game (30th), Shepard should again have a strong day.

Sit 'Em

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions

Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints

Paul Richardson, Washington Redskins

Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens

Tight Ends

Start 'Em

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

Darren Fells, Houston Texans

Hunter Henry at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry returned to the starting lineup in Week 6 and made an immediate impact. Though he didn't do enough to deliver a win for the Chargers, he likely delivered plenty of fantasy wins.

Henry finished with eight catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Don't expect the former Arkansas star to have another stat line this impressive in Week 7. However, he should still have a strong outing against the Tennessee Titans. While Tennessee is allowing just 217.3 passing yards per game, Henry should be the focal point pretty much every time Los Angeles enters the red zone.

Sit 'Em

Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals