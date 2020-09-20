Dion Lewis' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Saquon Barkley's Injury

James Kenney/Associated Press

Bad news out of New York—it would appear superstar running back Saquon Barkley suffered a knee injury Sunday.

That means the New York Giants will likely turn to veteran Dion Lewis as his replacement.

After Barkley missed three games with a high ankle sprain last season, the Giants decided to address their running back situation during the offseason by adding some depth in the form of Lewis.

Barkley is nearly impossible to replace, but Lewis could be a highly valuable fantasy commodity while he is out.

Lewis spent the previous two seasons as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans. He had 917 yards from scrimmage in 2018, but he was less of a complement and more of a clear No. 2 last season, resulting in him rushing for 209 yards and making 25 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown.

The most successful season of Lewis' career was with the New England Patriots in 2017 when he rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 214 yards and three scores.

Since the Giants are lacking in terms of weapons in the passing game, Barkley does a ton of work as a pass-catcher when healthy. Lewis has shown he can thrive in that area during his career.

Wayne Gallman could also have some value while Barkley is out, as he has been with the Giants since 2017 and filled in as the starter for two games while Barkley was out last season.

Until Barkley returns, Lewis should be deployed as an RB2. Gallman is also worth monitoring on the waiver wire, but he shouldn't be added unless Barkley gets ruled out long term or Lewis gets injured again as well.

Lewis won't put up the same explosive numbers that Barkley has over his first three NFL seasons, but based on volume and his penchant for catching passes, Lewis is worth starting on a weekly basis.