Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Games, Odds Guide and Over/Under Tips

We're getting closer to the halfway point of the NFL regular season, and it's beginning to get clearer which teams have legitimate chances of making the playoffs this year.

There are two undefeated teams remaining—the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers—while there are four other teams with only one loss—the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. But heading into Week 7 of the season, there are still plenty of games left to be played.

Here's a look at the full Week 7 slate along with odds and picks for every game.

Week 7 Odds, Projections

Picks are made against the spread.

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta; O/U 54.5

Miami at Buffalo (-17); O/U 41

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44

Minnesota (-2) at Detroit; O/U 43.5

Oakland at Green Bay (-4.5); O/U 46.5

Houston at Indianapolis (-1); O/U 47

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3); O/U 51

San Francisco (-10) at Washington; O/U 40

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2.5); O/U 41

New Orleans at Chicago (-3.5); O/U 37

Baltimore at Seattle (-3); O/U 49

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5); O/U 49

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 42.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Week 7 Preview

Two of the safest bets this week could be the three matchups with the biggest spreads. And that's because these two games are huge mismatches.

The Bills are 17-point favorites for their home matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and it's been clear that these two teams are on completely different levels. While Buffalo has opened the year with four wins in five games, Miami is 0-5 and just lost to Washington, which was winless prior to that game.

The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in points per game (8.4), yards allowed per game (439.8) and points allowed per game (36.0) while also ranking next-to-last in total yards (234.2). So, expect the well-rested Bills to dominate the Dolphins on both sides of the ball en route to a huge victory.

Meanwhile, the 49ers and Patriots are both looking to remain the only two undefeated teams in the NFL, and both should have no problem doing so in convincing fashion.

San Francisco, which is 5-0, is going on the road to face Washington, which is 1-5. The Redskins are also winless at home, where fans of visiting teams have taken over on a consistent basis this season.

The 49ers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this season, while the Redskins, who already fired head coach Jay Gruden, scored only 17 points in their win over the Dolphins in their first game under interim head coach Bill Callahan.

The Patriots, who are 6-0, play on Monday night as they go on the road to face the Jets. New England already played New York, one of its AFC East rivals, earlier this season, and it won 30-14 at home. Even though the Jets have home-field advantage and are coming off their first win of the season, a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, that won't make a difference.

Through six games, the Pats have allowed only 48 points. Expect their defense to continue to roll against the Jets.

There are also several underdogs to consider betting on, but the best choice is the Saints. New Orleans is 5-1, and although quarterback Drew Brees will still be out, it should play a competitive game against the Bears in Chicago. So, bet on the Saints with the extra 3.5 points.