NFL Predictions Week 7: Full Projections, Odds, Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

One of the most exciting players in the NFL will be back on the field Sunday, and that's good for football fans, fantasy football owners and the New York Giants.

After missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain, running back Saquon Barkley was not on the Giants' final injury report Friday, and after being a full participant at practice all week, he's slated to return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Facing a team that struggles to stop the run, Barkley should have a strong return, which is good for fantasy owners who have had to fill a void in their lineup in recent weeks.

Ahead of Sunday's full slate of Week 7 games, which includes Cardinals-Giants, here are odds and predictions for every matchup still to come this week, followed by some fantasy stars to watch.

Week 7 Odds, Projections

Picks are made against the spread.

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta; O/U 54.5

Miami at Buffalo (-17); O/U 41

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44

Minnesota (-2) at Detroit; O/U 43.5

Oakland at Green Bay (-4.5); O/U 46.5

Houston at Indianapolis (-1); O/U 47

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3); O/U 51

San Francisco (-10) at Washington; O/U 40

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2.5); O/U 41

New Orleans at Chicago (-3.5); O/U 37

Baltimore at Seattle (-3); O/U 49

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5); O/U 49

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 42.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Fantasy Stars to Watch

RB Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. ARI)

If Barkley has any rust after missing the past three weeks, it may not matter against a struggling Cardinals defense.

Through six games, Arizona is averaging 132.8 rushing yards allowed per game. The Cardinals have also given up at least 23 points in each of their first six games, so Barkley also shouldn't have trouble getting into the end zone in his first game back.

Barkley was off to a strong start this season, exceeding the 100-yard mark on the ground in each of the Giants' first two games. He also scored a touchdown in their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He only had eight carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 27 yards in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also left that game because of his ankle injury.

Enjoy watching one of the NFL's best running backs back on the field this Sunday, and for Barkley fantasy owners, it'll be good to have him back in your lineups.

QB Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)

James Kenney/Associated Press

Josh Allen's Bills are 17-point favorites at home against the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday, as it's poised to be a lopsided contest. That should mean big days for several Buffalo offensive standouts.

And that starts with Allen, who could likely have his best game of the season so far.

The Bills are fresh while coming off their bye week, and they've won four of their first five games this season. Allen has had mixed results, passing for more than one touchdown only once and recording more than 20 fantasy points in just one game so far.

However, the Dolphins allow 24.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the most in the NFL. Plus, Allen has scored three rushing touchdowns in five games, making him a strong option to also score on the ground. Feel confident plugging in Allen as a QB1 option this week.

RB Leonard Fournette, JAX (at CIN)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It's been an inconsistent start to the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Leonard Fournette has been a bright spot for them through six weeks.

Jacksonville is 2-4, and it's lost back-to-back games to the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. But the Jags have a good opportunity to end their slide this week with a road matchup against the 0-6 Bengals. And Fournette will likely lead the way offensively.

Fournette has rushed for 584 yards and a touchdown through six games, ranking ninth among running backs in fantasy points. He should have no problem getting back into the end zone against the Bengals, who rank last in the NFL with 184.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

Cincinnati's defensive struggles have been one of its primary reasons for its slow start, so Fournette fantasy owners should enjoy a huge performance from one of their top running backs.

Fantasy stats via NFL Fantasy.