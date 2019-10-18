Rams' Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play vs. Falcons Despite Injuries

Rams' Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play vs. Falcons Despite InjuriesOctober 18, 2019
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expects running back Todd Gurley (thigh) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's J.B. Long.
If he does play, it would mark Ramsey's Rams debut, as he was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
