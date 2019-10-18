Rams' Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play vs. Falcons Despite Injuries

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expects running back Todd Gurley (thigh) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's J.B. Long.

If he does play, it would mark Ramsey's Rams debut, as he was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

