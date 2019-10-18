Rams' Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play vs. Falcons Despite Injuries

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Running back Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expects running back Todd Gurley (thigh) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's J.B. Long.

If he does play, it would mark Ramsey's Rams debut, as he was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Report: Chiefs to Stick with QB Matt Moore with Mahomes Out

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs to Stick with QB Matt Moore with Mahomes Out

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mahomes Avoids Significant Damage with Knee Injury

    Chiefs get great news about their QB following his scary injury 🙏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mahomes Avoids Significant Damage with Knee Injury

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Both Teams Won the Ramsey Trade (4:50)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Both Teams Won the Ramsey Trade (4:50)

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half 📈

    NFL's big winners in the second half of the season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half 📈

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report