Daily Fantasy Football Week 7: Top Picks and Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite having one of the worst records in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons have a few potential daily fantasy football standouts for Week 7.

Matt Ryan and Co. are set to face a Los Angeles Rams team that limps into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak and carries poor defensive numbers.

Other daily fantasy top plays face favorable matchups, including a running back squaring off with the league's worst rushing defense.

As there are every gameweek, a few value picks could emerge from obscurity to boost your lineup, and one of them is playing in what is expected to be a blowout.

Quarterback

Top Pick: Matt Ryan, Atlanta

Value: DraftKings: $6,300; FanDuel: $7,900

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Matt Ryan has been one of the most consistent throwers in the NFL.

The Atlanta quarterback has six 300-yard performances this season, and he has seven touchdowns and an interception in his past two contests.

With Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper at his disposal, the 34-year-old should be able to challenge the Los Angeles Rams secondary in different ways.

In each of their past three games, the Rams defense let up over 230 passing yards, with the highest total coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Even if new acquisition Jalen Ramsey shuts down Jones, Ryan can still threaten the Los Angeles secondary by hitting Ridley, Hooper, Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman out of the backfield. They all have 25 or more receptions.

Since the Falcons defense conceded 1,034 total yards in the past two games, Ryan may be forced to attempt at least 30 passes for the seventh consecutive game.

Ryan failed to complete four of his 36 throws in Week 6, so if he is accurate again in a catch-up role, he could be your best quarterback option.

Value Play: Matthew Stafford, Detroit

Value: DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $7,300

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford is averaging 277.4 passing yards per game, and he is facing a Minnesota Vikings defense that has allowed 10 scores through the air.

In his most recent home showing, Detroit's signal-caller racked up 291 yards and three touchdowns in a four-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

You do not have to be concerned about turnovers with Stafford, as he has not thrown a pick in eight of his past nine contests.

In Week 6, the Vikings allowed the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz to throw for 292 yards while conceding their largest yard total of 2019.

If you want to stack Lions, Kenny Golladay is a good choice at wide receiver after coming off a 121-yard outing versus the Green Bay Packers.

Running Back

Top Play: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville

Value: DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $7,900

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are the only NFL team to give up more than 1,000 rushing yards, and they have conceded the most scores on the ground.

That is an ideal matchup for Leonard Fournette, who has received a heavy workload in his past three contests. Since Week 4, the LSU product is averaging 135 yards on 24 carries, and he has at least 15 touches in all six games.

In Week 6, Fournette produced his largest receiving total of 2019 and tied his season high in receptions with six. If that production remains at a high level, the 24-year-old should take advantage of the Bengals' poor defense and be one of, if not the top running back in Week 7.

Value Play: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Value: DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $6,500

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans' quarterback situation could benefit Derrick Henry.

The 25-year-old has at least 15 carries in all six games and hit the 75-yard mark on four occasions.

With Ryan Tannehill under center, the Titans could call on their workhorse to carve through the Los Angeles Chargers defense. In his past 12 games, Tannehill has recorded more than 200 yards four times, and he failed to reach 150 in five of his previous six appearances.

Anthony Lynn's squad has been gashed for 315 rushing yards by the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, and if Tennessee feeds Henry enough, he could add to its woes.

Wide Receiver

Top Play: Michael Thomas, New Orleans

Value: DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,100

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Michael Thomas' matchup with the Chicago Bears should not deter you from selecting him Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has 10 receptions in half of his six games, and he has hauled in 28 of 34 targets in the past three contests.

If Teddy Bridgewater struggles with Chicago's pass rush, he may look to the 26-year-old to break open a long gain on a short pass.

Opponents have four scores through the air versus the Bears, but they have let up 1,146 passing yards, which means their secondary could be susceptible to a few big plays.

Even in low-scoring games, Thomas has found a way to rack up yards, as he had 89 in the 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and in the 27-9 defeat to the Rams.

Value Play: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta

Value: DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $5,500

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If Jones receives blanket coverage from Ramsey, Ridley should see a production increase.

Ridley already carries value because he has found the end zone in four of six games, and he could be in line for another trip Sunday.

In five games, the Falcons wide receiver has earned at least six targets from Ryan, plus he has 12 receptions in the past three weeks. His best game occurred at home versus Philadelphia, against whom he put up 105 yards alongside the 106 recorded by Jones.

Even if Atlanta's top wideout gets free, Ridley should benefit from Ryan's ability to eclipse the 300-yard barrier.

Tight End

Top Play: Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Value: DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $6,700

Don Wright/Associated Press

Mark Andrews could be Lamar Jackson's most valuable asset Sunday in Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks have given up the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends, and the second-year player is coming off a 99-yard showing.

In Week 6, the Cleveland Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones caught three passes for 47 yards and a score, and Gerald Everett torched Seattle for 137 yards on seven receptions in Week 5.

Andrews has seven or more targets in six games for the Ravens, but he hasn't made a trip to the end zone since Week 4.

If the 23-year-old does not score, he should still receive enough targets to be considered a top player at his position in Week 7.

Value Play: Dawson Knox, Buffalo

Value: DraftKings: $3,300; FanDuel: $4,800

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you choose to load up on high-priced players, you could get value out of Dawson Knox at tight end.

The Buffalo Bills are set to face a Miami Dolphins defense that has conceded a league-worst 6.7 yards per play and 9.2 yards per passing attempt.

If Josh Allen exploits the Dolphins' weaknesses, Knox could be one of the many beneficiaries. Knox's best yardage totals have occurred at home, with 67 coming against Cincinnati in Week 3 and 58 versus the New England Patriots the following week.

If that trend continues, the 22-year-old may end up as one of the best value picks at a position that has been hard to figure out beneath the top tier of players.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.