Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Fantasy football stars are labeled that way for a reason; they are among the best performers at their position week in and week out. As long as they are healthy, they don't budge from your starting lineup.

But the NFL galaxy of elites only goes so far. Most players on your roster come from fantasy football's fringes, where the quality of their matchups often determines whether they are let loose.

After laying out our top-10 rankings for Week 7, we will spotlight our favorite matchup and project that player's production at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Quarterback

Week 7 Top 10

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

10. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at New York Jets

Matchup We Love: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

James Kenney/Associated Press

In 2019, anything Miami Dolphins-related is most likely brutal, and the pass defense is no exception.

Miami allows more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo Sports. Opposing passers complete 70.4 percent of their attempts against this defense. The Dolphins are tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed (14) despite already having had their bye week. They have just one interception in five sacks through five games.

If Josh Allen's owners aren't drooling yet, we don't know what else to tell you.

The Bills quarterback should have a field day in what oddsmakers expect will be a blowout (Buffalo is a 17-point favorite, per Caesars). He has five touchdowns through the air and another three on the ground this season.

Given Miami is getting gashed both ways, our projections have Allen boosting both of those numbers Sunday.

Projection: 252 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 42 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown.



Running Back

Week 7 Top 10



1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

7. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

8. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup We Love: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have had a tough time striking an offensive balance this season.

It was Dalvin Cook all the time early in the season, to the delight of his owners and the chagrin of Kirk Cousins' receivers. But the pendulum has started shifting the other way.

In Week 6, Cook set a season-low with 18 touches, while Cousins set season-highs of 333 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

What changed? For starters, Cousins drew one of his best matchups this season. The New York Giants have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, and the 31-year-old made the most of his many opportunities.

This should be Cook's opportunity to do the same. The Detroit Lions boasts a middle-of-the-pack passing defense but are among the NFL's most generous when it comes to stopping the run. The Lions allow the second-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo Sports, the sixth-most rushing yards per game and are tied for the fourth-most yards per carry.

Projection: 108 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, two touchdowns.



Wide Receiver

Week 7 Top 10



1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

6. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at New York Jets

8. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Matchup We Love: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams' recent fall from grace hasn't robbed Cooper Kupp of his fantasy relevance. In fact, the third-year wideout has never looked better.

His 45 receptions are second to only Michael Thomas' tally (53). Kupp's 69 targets lead the league. He's fourth in receiving yards with 522, and his four touchdown receptions are tied for sixth.

Yes, the 26-year-old is coming off a disastrous Week 6, in which he managed only four catches for 17 yards, but the San Francisco 49ers pass defense is as stingy as it gets. Besides, he had probably earned a down week after clearing triple-digit yardage in four games straight and finding the end zone four times in that stretch.

As ESPN's Matthew Berry noted, a date with the Atlanta Falcons defense could be exactly what the Rams offense needs:

"I'm back in on the Rams' passing attack in a get-right game against the NFL's second-worst pass defense the past four weeks. The Falcons allow the third-most yards per pass attempt, they allow opponents to complete passes at the third-highest rate, they have the second-worst red zone defense in the NFL, and allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I guess what I am saying is they are not very good."

Kupp cracks our top five wide receivers for Week 7, and this matchup is so enticing we might be underselling his potential output.

Projection: Eight receptions, 102 yards, two touchdowns.