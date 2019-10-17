Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov Suspended 20 Games for PED Violation

John Locher/Associated Press

The NHL announced Thursday that Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.

Zykov, 24, is in the midst of his second season with the Knights. After posting two goals in 10 games for Vegas during the 2018-19 season, he has two assists while appearing in all seven games so far this season.

The Russian winger was originally a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 NHL draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.