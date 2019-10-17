Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov Suspended 20 Games for PED Violation

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The NHL announced Thursday that Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances. 

Zykov, 24, is in the midst of his second season with the Knights. After posting two goals in 10 games for Vegas during the 2018-19 season, he has two assists while appearing in all seven games so far this season.

The Russian winger was originally a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 NHL draft.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Golden Knights’ Zykov “knowingly used a banned substance,” suspended 20 games for violating NHL/NHLPA PED program

    Vegas Golden Knights logo
    Vegas Golden Knights

    Golden Knights’ Zykov “knowingly used a banned substance,” suspended 20 games for violating NHL/NHLPA PED program

    Jared Clinton
    via TheHockeyNews

    Golden Knights' Zykov Suspended 20 Games

    Vegas Golden Knights logo
    Vegas Golden Knights

    Golden Knights' Zykov Suspended 20 Games

    Nhl
    via Nhl

    Seattle's NHL Team Releases Initial Club Ticket Prices

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Seattle's NHL Team Releases Initial Club Ticket Prices

    Sean Leahy
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Leafs Fans Are Furious with Matthews' Ice Time

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Leafs Fans Are Furious with Matthews' Ice Time

    BARDOWN
    via BARDOWN