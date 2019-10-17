Kenyan Drake Trade Rumors: Dolphins Have Had Talks About RB Ahead of Deadline

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly held trade talks involving running back Kenyan Drake ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have "indicated they would trade him if the right offer presented itself."

With an 0-5 Miami struggling and playing almost exclusively from behind, Drake is averaging just over eight carries per game.

The 25-year-old Drake has rushed for 153 yards on a 3.7 yards-per-carry average this season, while also catching 19 passes for 137 yards. It represents a steep drop-off from last season, which was a breakout campaign for the 2016 third-round pick out of Alabama.

Drake set career highs with 1,012 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns, including 53 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Miami went from being a competitive team that finished 7-9 last season to one of the worst teams in recent memory after dismantling the roster by trading the likes of offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins' offensive line is in shambles, and with head coach Brian Flores going back and forth at quarterback between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, there has been a lack of continuity that has undoubtedly impacted Drake in a negative way.

Since Drake is in the final year of his contract, it would behoove Miami to trade him if it doesn't plan on re-signing him to a long-term deal.

Drake has yet to prove he can be a bell-cow back at the NFL level since he has never finished with more than 133 carries or 644 rushing yards in a single season, but he is a versatile player who can be used in a multitude of ways as part of a creative offense.

A team like the Los Angeles Rams could use Drake as a complement and insurance policy to Todd Gurley, as could the Detroit Lions with starting running back Kerryon Johnson struggling to establish himself as a consistent force.

If Miami does deal Drake, it will give Flores an opportunity to see what he has in some of the Dolphins' other young backs, including Kalen Ballage and Mark Walton.