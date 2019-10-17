NFL Picks Week 7: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There's only a small chance that the New England Patriots or the San Francisco 49ers suffer their first loss of the season this week. In fact, the experts are saying there's no chance.

The Patriots (at the New York Jets on Monday night) and the 49ers (at the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon) both have a 100 percent chance of winning in Week 7, according to NFLPickWatch.com, a website that compiles predictions from analysts for most major networks.

It's not surprising that all of these analysts are picking New England and San Francisco. The Pats are 6-0 and the 49ers are 5-0, and both teams have impressed so far this season. And they're both playing teams that have only one win this season.

Before taking a look at more expert predictions for this week's games, here's a full list of the odds for each matchup, along with predictions.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Kansas City (-3) at Denver

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo (-17)

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Minnesota (-1.5) at Detroit

Oakland at Green Bay (-4.5)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3)

San Francisco (-9.5) at Washington

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3)

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets

Odds obtained via Caesars

Expert Predictions

Based on analysts' picks for this week's game, a pair of division matchups should be two of the most competitive games this week.

On the AFC side, the Houston Texans are traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Although the Texans are 4-2, they'll be the underdog as they take on the Colts. They're also coming off an impressive road win over the Chiefs last week.

However, only 47 percent of the experts are picking Houston this week, per NFLPickWatch.com, with 53 percent going with Indianapolis.

The Colts are fresh coming off their bye week, and they've won three of their last four games, including their last contest against the Chiefs on the road.

Houston and Indianapolis have emerged as the two top teams in the AFC South, so it should be an exciting matchup and the first of two between the division rivals this season.

Another game that could go either way is the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Vikings, who are a 1.5-point favorite, also have the support of the analysts, as 53 percent of experts are picking them to win on the road, per NFLPickWatch.com.

Minnesota is 4-2, one game back of Green Bay in the NFC North. It will need to keep winning to maintain pace with the Packers. The Vikings have won two straight games over the Giants and Eagles after a bit of a slow start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Lions fell to 2-2-1 when they lost to the Packers on the road on Monday night. After not losing through three weeks, Detroit has dropped back-to-back games and will look to get back on track at home against Minnesota.

While there are some matchups that the experts don't have a clear consensus on, the Patriots and the 49ers aren't the only heavy favorites this week. The Bills also have 100 percent of the analysts on their side, per NFLPickWatch.com, while the Packers (vs. the Raiders) and Seahawks (vs. the Ravens) have each been picked by 93 percent of the experts.