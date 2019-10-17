NFL TV Schedule 2019: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 7

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

What better way to begin Week 7 of the NFL season than an exciting divisional matchup?

The Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in a game that could make the AFC West much closer. The Chiefs are 4-2 and the Broncos are 2-4, so a Denver win would make the division a tight race moving forward.

And that's only the start of a great week of NFL action. There will be 12 games on Sunday, followed by an AFC East matchup between the undefeated New England Patriots and New York Jets on Monday night.

Here's a look at how to watch this week's slate of games, along with more information on Thursday's game.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network and NFL.com

Sunday, Oct. 20

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Oct. 21

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Thursday Preview

As AFC West rivals, the Chiefs and Broncos play twice every season. Yet it's been four years since Denver has notched a win over Kansas City.

The Chiefs have won seven straight meetings between these two teams, and they'll look to extend that streak on Thursday night. Last year, Kansas City won a pair of competitive games, as it notched a 27-23 win and a 30-23 victory over Denver, both coming last October.

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was Sept. 17, 2015, which was their seventh straight win in the series.

Kansas City and Denver have differed in their starts to this season. The Chiefs opened with four consecutive wins, but they've lost back-to-back games to fall to 4-2. Meanwhile, the Broncos started the season with four straight losses before notching wins the past two weeks to improve to 2-4.

For Kansas City, its losses the past two weeks have been surprising. The Chiefs scored only 13 points in their loss to the Colts in Week 5, and then they fell to the Texans last week, with both losses coming at home. One of Kansas City's biggest struggles has been stopping the run, as it has allowed 161.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL.

"I mean, look, there's just one area we don't feel great about and it's stopping the run," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We don't want to be looking at the number of run plays, the yardage they're putting up with runs—somehow, some way we have to figure it out. Until we stop it, we're going to see it."

That could pose a problem again this week as the Broncos are the only team in the NFL with two running backs who each have at least 400 total yards in Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay. The duo has combined for 973 yards in Denver's first six games of the season.

But just because the Chiefs have allowed a lot of yards on the ground doesn't mean the Broncos know what to expect.

"Every team goes out there and they make their adjustments week to week," Freeman said, per AP. "You've got to assume they're going to go out there and try to switch things up. Plus, we have a short week, so you never know what to expect."

Even though Denver has more momentum than Kansas City entering this matchup, the Chiefs are the better team. Expect Kansas City to get back on track with its offense, fueled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, leading the way.