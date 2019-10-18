NFL Backups Who Deserve More Playing Time

NFL Backups Who Deserve More Playing TimeOctober 18, 2019
In the NFL, teams that fail to make prudent changes fall behind.
Through the regular season, coaching staffs must continually evaluate each position on the roster. Some starters will underachieve while backups maximize their limited roles. An underperforming first-stringer can cost a club points on the scoreboard and tallies in the win column.
When a player's production doesn't match his snap count, the decision-makers have to consider personnel changes. Teams can turn a season around with alterations to the depth chart. At times, unheralded contributors need more opportunities to fully showcase their potential.
As we approach the midpoint of the 2019 campaign, several talents listed behind steady starters have flashed in glimpses. The 10 players below have logged fewer than 60 percent of their team's offensive and defensive snaps, but they all deserve bigger roles.
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Running back David Johnson leads the Arizona Cardinals in yards from scrimmage (613) as the team's most versatile offensive playmaker, but the front office may have picked up a hidden gem in the fourth round of last year's draft.
Over the last two weeks, Chase Edmonds put his dual-threat capabilities on display, logging 153 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. As a change-of-pace option in the backfield, he's capable of handling a bigger workload as the lone running back or in tandem with Johnson.
In recent outings, Johnson has dealt with a back issue and popped up on this week's injury report because of an ankle ailment. Of course, the Cardinals would want the dynamic running back on the field, but they don't have to pressure him to play through lingering injuries or give up on the ground attack in his absence.
Last week, Johnson's status came down to a game-time decision. With the All-Pro tailback still battling injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury can design more touches for Edmonds. He's a shifty ball-carrier equipped to extend plays on the ground or in a pass-catching role.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Regardless of the coaching staff in place, this sounds like evergreen commentary for the Miami Dolphins: Kenyan Drake should see more touches.
Drake never led the team in carries, though he logged a team-leading 644 rushing yards during the 2017 campaign. The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi midway through that season, which created opportunities for the Alabama product. Last year, the 25-year-old took a backseat to Frank Gore, who's at the tail end of his career.
Through six weeks, head coach Brian Flores has split touches at running back among Drake, Kalen Ballage and Mark Walton. The former has registered double-digit carries in two of five outings. He leads the club in yards from scrimmage (290).
Between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, Dolphins quarterbacks have targeted Drake 29 times, which ranks second on the team. He converted those looks into 19 catches for 137 yards.
Drake leads Dolphins running backs in touches (60). One can argue he's a three-down back with workhorse traits because of his size (6'1" 211 lbs) and production. Miami doesn't have an incentive to feature a player on an expiring contract, but the front office could showcase an asset before the trade deadline. The team would move him for a draft pick, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Miami can possibly acquire more draft capital for its rebuild, and Drake can land on a team that fully utilizes his skill set. Or the third revelation: This club may view him as a special talent and a building block for the future.
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver group has been ravaged by injuries.
Davante Adams missed the last two games because of turf toe. In a Monday Night Football division matchup with the Detroit Lions, Marquez Valdes-Scantling briefly exited the game with an ankle injury. Geronimo Allison suffered a concussion and chest ailment.
Down the stretch, Allen Lazard hauled in four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown—all in the final quarter— to help the Packers secure a 23-22 victory and keep them in the driver's seat in the NFC North.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers deserves an assist for Lazard's breakout game, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
"I may have put in a good word there in the fourth quarter to get him some opportunities," Rodgers said.
If Rodgers wants Lazard in the game, there's no further discussion needed, right? The second-year wideout came through following the nod from his starting quarterback, who trusted him in crucial moments.
Despite Lazard's inexperience, his one-game flash should elevate him on the depth chart, especially with Valdes-Scantling (three catches, 66 yards) unable to capitalize on Adams' absence.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have a solid one-two wide receiver combination with Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, but the latter suffered a knee injury during the last outing. He missed Tuesday's practice, but Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal didn't see any lingering effects from the injury.
Still, Gordon's walk through the locker room doesn't translate to a physical football game. Furthermore, Phillip Dorsett II must shake off a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last outing. The Patriots have an optimistic outlook on his status for the upcoming matchup.
Despite all the good signs for their hobbled wide receivers, Jakobi Meyers can take the field as a healthy body without potential limitations. With a strong preseason, during which he led the league in catches (20) and receiving yards (253), the undrafted rookie has displayed the potential to become an impact player.
In Week 6, Meyers put together his best game, securing four targets for 54 yards. This season, he's recorded five first-down receptions. In a small sample, the North Carolina State product flashed and may have garnered quarterback Tom Brady's trust with chain-moving catches.
Within a banged-up group, Meyers can build on last week's outing and propel himself into a solid role in the passing attack.
Foster Moreau, TE, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders have an issue that could snowball into a huge problem. Head coach Jon Gruden spoke candidly to local reporters about Tyrell Williams' foot injury Wednesday. He painted a bleak picture of the wide receiver's short-term availability.
"He has a plantar fascia," Gruden said. "We believe it's plantar fasciitis, or fascia. Whatever that is, he has. And it's not getting much better."
The Raiders acquired wideout Zay Jones via trade with the Buffalo Bills, but Gruden could use some creativity to move the chains with the passing attack. Tight end Darren Waller signed a well-deserved extension through 2023, but rookie fourth-rounder Foster Moreau has also been a pleasant surprise at the position.
For the most part, Moreau served as a blocking tight end at LSU, but he's shown his pass-catching ability over the last two weeks, hauling in seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
In Week 5, quarterback Derek Carr connected with Moreau three times on the Raiders' game-winning drive against the Chicago Bears—two of those catches went for first downs.
Without Williams, the Raiders can line up Waller and Moreau together in two-tight-end sets to compensate for an unsettled wide receiver corps.
Chase Winovich, EDGE, New England Patriots
In a limited capacity, Chase Winovich has wreaked havoc on offensive lines, logging four sacks and three tackles for loss. He also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Patriots' last outing against the New York Giants.
Winovich has made a significant impact on defense while playing just 31.3 percent of the snaps. With an increased workload, he could reach a double-digit sack total.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, defensive end Michael Bennett is at odds with the Patriots coaching staff, which resulted in a one-game suspension. If the team chooses to move him before the trade deadline or continues to limit his defensive snap count (35.7 percent), the rookie third-rounder could see an uptick in pass-rushing plays off the edge.
At Winovich's production rate, he's primed to finish the season in a steady role. As an effective pass-rusher with a high motor, the Michigan product is vital to this unit down the stretch. The Patriots have to face quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the second half of the season.
Jordan Phillips, DT, Buffalo Bills
After three-plus nondescript years in Miami, Jordan Phillips landed in Western New York when the Bills claimed him off waivers last October. In 2018, he appeared in 12 games with the team and made a minimal impact, recording 19 total tackles, two for loss and three pass deflections.
Six weeks into the season, Phillips leads the Bills in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (six) as a rotational defender, lining up for 38.2 percent of the snaps. While many expected to see rookie first-rounder Ed Oliver break down barriers at the line of scrimmage, the fifth-year veteran leads the charge.
In Week 5, Phillips sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota three times to boost his numbers. The Bills coaching staff should allow him to parlay his biggest game into more opportunities. The 27-year-old's interior pass rush would help, considering this group doesn't have a dominant pocket-pusher off the edge.
Typically, we hear the phrase "ride the hot hand" among running backs. Head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier can apply that concept to the interior defensive linemen.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Kyzir White's snap count has fluctuated through the first six weeks. He opened the season as a starter on the field for at least 86 percent of defensive snaps during Weeks 1 and 2.
Since then, White hasn't lined up for more than 57 percent of snaps on defense in a single game, with only one start over the last four weeks. The coaching staff has its reasons for tweaking his workload, but the second-year linebacker may be the most versatile asset within the Los Angeles Chargers front seven.
Besides his coverage skills, as a former safety at West Virginia, White has manned multiple spots in the second level of the defense. He started at middle linebacker and played on the strong side as well. Head coach Anthony Lynn reduced the 23-year-old's role in favor of Denzel Perryman, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.
"Kyzir, he's doing a heck of a job, but he has a lot to learn," Lynn said. "He's still learning. It's just, now that Denzel is up to speed, we're going to get him back in there because we're different when he's in the game versus the run. Kyzir will still get some reps, but not as many."
The Chargers lack speed and quickness at linebacker with Perryman, who's battled a myriad of injuries in five seasons, and 36-year-old Thomas Davis.
Instead of moving an ascending player aside for a veteran who's been on and off the field, the Chargers should consider pairing White with Perryman and Davis, which may help the youngster's growth at the position.
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Dallas Cowboys
After a solid rookie campaign, Jourdan Lewis saw his snap count drop significantly over the last two seasons. In 2017, he started seven of 15 contests. Since then, the Michigan product opened with the first-stringers once.
The Dallas Cowboys may want to give Lewis a steady role in the rotation after allowing a season-worst 338 passing yards to New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in his first game back from mononucleosis. Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Byron Jones opened the contest as starters.
Lewis provided the only major blemish in Darnold's performance, picking him off in the red zone. With that interception, he's one of two Cowboys—Awuzie is the other—with a pick.
At cornerback, Jones and Anthony Brown are dealing with hamstring injuries. If they can't suit up for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles, Lewis would likely play the majority of defensive snaps. Nevertheless, Dallas may need a shake-up to generate more turnovers on the back end. The Cowboys rank 26th in takeaways.
Taylor Rapp, S, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams placed safety John Johnson III on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday. Based on performance, you'd think Taylor Rapp would slide into the spot alongside Eric Weddle, but head coach Sean McVay voiced a different plan during Wednesday's media conference.
"Marqui Christian would, if that was the case," McVay said in addressing which player would step in for Johnson.
McVay and his staff prefer Christian. With that said, Rapp has provided moderate impact in a backup position, logging 25 total tackles, 11 solo and two pass breakups. Beyond the box score, he's a reliable tackler in the open field and possesses the awareness to cover the seam areas and pass-catchers downfield.
Secondly, despite his capped role, Rapp has played more defensive snaps than Christian, 187-68. The Rams may open the game with the fourth-year veteran, but the rookie second-rounder, who lined up all over the field in his preseason debut, possesses more upside with potential playmaking ability. We shouldn't be surprised to see him on the field a little more in the coming weeks.