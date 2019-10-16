Ex-Cowboy Marion Barber Arrested on Criminal Mischief Charge; Mugshot Released

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber (24) before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Marion Barber III was arrested Wednesday in Texas and "booked on at least one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief," according to TMZ Sports.

The charge stems from an unclear incident in July 2018.

Barber spent seven years in the NFL from 2005 to 2011, including six years with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Chicago Bears.

A fourth-round pick in the 2005 draft, the running back paired with Julius Jones to form a tandem that helped Dallas reach the playoffs two times in three years.

Barber reached the Pro Bowl in 2007 after scoring 12 touchdowns.

The 36-year-old could now face up to one year in jail and a fine of $4,000 if convicted of criminal mischief.

