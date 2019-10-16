Roger Goodell: NFL Not Considering Draft Lottery to Discourage Tanking

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't believe changes to the draft process are necessary to combat teams from tanking.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Goodell cited the league's current parity as one of the reasons why a draft lottery isn't being considered:

"I don't think the league has ever been more competitive than it is today. You see that in teams going from last to first in dramatic fashion. I think that's unique to the National Football League.

"... For us, the competitiveness of our game is obviously critical. I don't think that is solved with a [draft] lottery, I think that is solved by all the issues we try to deal with on a regular basis through the competition committee and the league in trying to make sure our league is competitive."

There have been notable instances in recent years of teams appearing as if they hope to secure higher draft picks than trying to win games.

For example, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal noted the Cleveland Browns "essentially" paid Brock Osweiler's salary and cap space to acquire a second-round pick from the Houston Texans in a March 2017 trade.

Another example that applies to the current NFL are the Miami Dolphins. Barry Jackson and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported back in January the Dolphins were planning to tank with the goal of getting the top draft pick in 2020 to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Fowler also cited other teams that aren't specifically tanking but appear to have significant long-term roster problems, including the Washington Redskins (1-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-6).

Per Fowler, Falcons president Rich McKay noted the 51 games decided by seven points or fewer so far this season are the most in NFL history through Week 6.

Even with those clubs at the bottom of the standings, there are currently 18 teams at .500 or better heading into Week 7.