Jaguars 'Doing Just Fine' After Jalen Ramsey Trade, Says Owner Shad Khan

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan remains optimistic about the team following the departure of Jalen Ramsey on Tuesday.

Khan released a statement praising the Jaguars players and personnel behind the scenes (h/t NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman):

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing just fine today. I give kudos to our football staff for not only managing this matter extremely well, but giving our team and fans a lot to look forward to in years to come. Credit also goes to our players for their professional approach throughout this situation. It did not go unnoticed. Now it's time to turn the attention again to what's most important -- the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Jacksonville traded Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

On the field, the Jaguars are clearly worse off without Ramsey. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2017. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best cornerback in the NFL entering the 2019 season.

However, some of his teammates might be happy the saga finally reached a conclusion.

Ramsey's future was a constant storyline after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported in September he had requested a trade.

He also missed the team's last three games, with his status becoming a weekly talking point. First, an illness left him unable to practice or play. Then he briefly went on paternity leave before ruling himself out with a back injury.

Although the Jaguars are 1-2 without Ramsey, their secondary hasn't been the problem. They allowed an average of 228.3 yards per game between Weeks 4 and 6, compared to 254.7 yards through their first three games.

Khan is obviously going to accentuate the positive rather than say the sky is falling after losing one of the team's best players. But the situation probably had reached a point where trading Ramsey was Jacksonville's best move.